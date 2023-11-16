TikTok, Meta take EU to court over digital antitrust rules

Big tech companies are stepping in to challenge the European Commission’s new enforcement regime for digital competition, and TikTok and Meta Platforms filed a legal appeal this week.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft are all considered “gatekeeper” companies under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the EU’s new digital rulebook, for the 22 major online services they run – including the App Store. And everything from social networks to messaging services and online marketplaces.

On Wednesday, Meta said for the first time that it has filed a legal challenge before the General Court of the European Union to the EU’s revised enforcement regime, allowing EU authorities to place its marketplace and messenger services within the scope of the new digital competition rulebook. The decision to bring it has been disputed.

TikTok owner ByteDance argued on Thursday that its video-sharing platform was wrongly labeled as a social network under the new law. The company also took issue with being targeted as a digital giant when it sees itself as a challenger to other “gatekeeper” companies that have a vast ecosystem of digital services.

The six targeted firms had until November 16 to file their legal paperwork. According to filings published online in recent weeks, some people have already indicated that they are not happy with the new label given to them by the Commission.

Already some companies are changing the way they run their business in Europe. Facebook and Instagram will offer paid ad-free subscriptions in the EU. Google is opening up data sharing as part of German and Italian antitrust cases.

Their second option is to persuade EU judges to overturn the Commission’s decisions.

Companies designated as gatekeepers can ask the General Court of Justice of the EU to annul individual decisions. That’s exactly what Meta and TikTok did in their filing on Wednesday.

Alfonso Lamadrid, partner at law firm Garrigues, said they could claim they did not understand why some services were caught by the law and that EU officials failed to provide “adequate reasoning”.

They could also file an appeal sooner or later on the Commission’s investigation to determine whether Apple’s iMessage, along with Microsoft’s Bing search engine, its Edge web browser and its advertising service, should be considered core platform services. Needed The deadline to complete these is February 6. Another test of Apple’s iPadOS is due until September 6 next year.

Lamadrid — who has worked with Google on antitrust challenges, including the tech giant’s recent court appeal against antitrust fines for its Shopping service — said he doesn’t think Big Tech companies should “take the decision to appeal too lightly.” Will take it properly.”

Meta and TikTok aren’t the only gatekeepers unhappy with the commission’s decisions so far.

According to commission documents, Apple had previously argued with the Commission that its services should not be subject to the new rules.

Apple tried unsuccessfully to convince executives that its App Store comes in five different versions for different devices and its Safari browser in three, which would reduce the number of active users for each service. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

ByteDance had previously told the Commission that its viral video app was “about content discovery, not about establishing or maintaining real-world connections,” according to an EU decision published last month.

Telecom companies are also unhappy. He told the Commission it should designate Apple’s iMessage as a core platform service that needs to comply with DMA restrictions, according to a letter to Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton seen by POLITICO.

Microsoft is classified as a gatekeeper for its social network LinkedIn and Windows PC operating service. Microsoft spokesperson Robin Koch said in September that the tech giant “accepts our designation as a gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act and will continue to work with the European Commission to meet its obligations”.

Alphabet – which has eight core platform services targeted under the DMA, including Google Search and the web browser Chrome – said in September that it would “work closely with the European Commission and other stakeholders” to comply with the new requirements while “protecting Will make changes that improve “user experience.”

Both Amazon’s marketplace and advertising businesses were labeled as core platform services under the DMA in September. The company said at the time that it was “committed to delivering services that meet the needs of our clients in Europe’s evolving regulatory landscape” and “will work constructively with the European Commission as it finalizes its implementation plans.” “

Amazon launched another digital label challenge in the EU earlier this year, asking the court to overturn the Commission’s declaration that it was too big an online platform.

But with only four months left for the rules to come into force, any challenge could stymie the bureaucracy.

“Now is a critical moment for compliance,” Lamadrid said, “so pending court proceedings is not ideal when you’re trying to negotiate with the Commission on compliance… I don’t think it’s in the company’s hands.” It is in our best interest to upset the Commission.”

This article was updated on 16 November to include recent developments.

