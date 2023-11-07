TikTok is ending its $2 billion creator fund

TikTok is shutting down its $2 billion Creator Fund, a 2020 initiative designed to help pay eligible users who create content on the app, a spokesperson for the platform confirmed on Monday. of.

According to a July 2020 news release from TikTok, the purpose of the fund was to “help support aspiring creators who are looking for opportunities to boost livelihoods through their innovative content” by funding them through the fund for three years. Funds distributed in will be provided. The pool of money was distributed based on creators’ shares of the platform’s overall views.

But after the fund was launched, many creators were vocal about their concerns that it was making it difficult to monetize on TikTok. Hank Green, an early YouTube star and considered an expert on Internet culture, was among those who publicly expressed concerns last year that the fund was outdated. He argued that instead of working in the best interests of its creators, TikTok’s monetization tools worked in favor of the platform’s bottom line.

Other creators quickly echoed Green’s complaint, and shared the small income generated from the platform despite garnering large viewership. At the time, Green — who has 8 million followers on TikTok — said he was making about 2.5 cents per 1,000 views.

According to The Verge and Fortune, the fund will close on December 16 in the US, UK, France and Germany. A spokesperson for TikTok confirmed to NBC News that the fund is closing, but did not share an end date or any further details.

“The Creativity Program was developed based on learnings and feedback from previous Creator Funds,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “As we continue to develop new ways to reward creators and enrich the TikTok experience, we value feedback and first-hand insights from our community to help inform our decisions.”

The news comes just months after TikTok unveiled its Creativity Program, which sought to address some creators’ initial complaints about the fund.

In a blog post about the Creativity Program in February, TikTok said creators could “earn up to 20 times the amount previously awarded through the Creator Fund.” Videos that qualify for the program must be longer than one minute and have at least 1,000 views, and they must comply with the platform’s community guidelines, among other criteria.

To apply for the Creativity Fund, which appears to still be in beta, creators must be based in the US and over the age of 18, and have over 10,000 followers and at least 100,000 followers in the last 30 days. Must have video views. It was not immediately clear whether TikTok planned to include global creators in a separate monetization program.

Source: www.nbcnews.com