TikTok is emphasizing longer videos. Some creators are worried about changes in the environment. cnn business

When TikTok debuted in 2020 — with short dance or comedy clips providing much-needed entertainment for many users at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic — it sparked a short-form video arms race.

Suddenly, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other social platforms were rushing to introduce similar products, encouraging users to create videos up to a minute in length, which would be displayed vertically in a scrolling feed. containing endless recommendations for what to watch next. Those other platforms spent the next year trying to increase TikTok’s popularity, especially among the important teen demographic.

But now, the short-form video pioneer is changing course and inspiring users to create and consume longer videos. On Saturday, TikTok will officially end its original “Creator Fund,” and creators who want to monetize their content will have to join the new “Creativity Program Beta,” which allows them to create videos longer than a minute. Will have to be made. They want to get paid by the app.

TikTok’s shift toward longer-form content is in some ways a reversal of fortunes — it’s now following its older counterparts into a content format that’s often more profitable. This strategy could encourage users to spend even more time on an app that some teens already say they are using “almost constantly.”

But some TikTok creators are disappointed with the move, worrying that it will take away what initially made TikTok so popular: the ability to quickly scroll through a variety of content, and a comprehensive plan for almost anyone or Ability to create videos easily without resources.

“I don’t always have a minute of content,” said Nicky Apostolou, a TikTok creator with nearly 150,000 followers known as “recycledstardust,” who creates content about Native American history and culture on the app. .

“I think there’s a lot of creators out there who came to TikTok because it was a short-form video app,” he said, “and now they want to be like a ‘mini YouTube,’ and I think that leaves creators out. . Who were there for the short-form content.”

TikTok spokesperson Zachary Kizer said in a statement that the company developed the new creativity program based on learnings and feedback from previous Creator Funds. As we continue to develop new ways to reward creators and enrich the TikTok experience, we value feedback and first-hand insights from our community to help inform our decisions.

Kristen Stein, a critical media studies scholar and PhD candidate at the university, said, “When TikTok first launched the model of short-form videos was really useful, they could get people on the platform much faster than it would be if they were constantly scrolling.” And it is moving forward rapidly.” of Chicago, Illinois.

“I think TikTok is now [thinking]’We need to show [advertisers] “We can keep people on a video longer,” Stein said. “But I’m interested to see how viewers will respond because the thing that’s kept people on the app is that The videos were short.”

Over the past three years, TikTok has steadily expanded the ability to post longer videos on the app, increasing the time limit from one minute to three-, five- and eventually 10 minutes. The platform is now testing 15-minute uploads, although they are not widely available.

Last month, the platform informed creators that it would be shutting down the Creator Fund in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany, leaving them with no option but to join the new creativity program if they want to. Want to continue getting paid by TikTok. Material.

Under the new program, adult creators with 10,000 or more followers can earn payments from the app for videos longer than a minute that meet several other criteria.

TikTok introduces program to creators highlighting this According to a recent blog post from the company, videos longer than a minute encourage viewers to spend more time on your content and “build more connections, information, and trust through educational content.”

TikTok also said that creators should expect to get paid more per video under the new Creativity Program. And some creators have already posted about making thousands of dollars in their first months in the program.

A producer, known as “Justin Camera Roll”, said in an October video about the program that the payment was “a huge amount of money for something I was doing for free.”

For the company, pursuing long-form content may be a good business decision.

“It’s much easier to monetize long-form content…there’s more potential with ads and monetization,” said Scott Kessler, head of technology at research firm Third Bridge, which includes ads that run before or during videos. Are.

Consumers are more likely to sit through a pre-roll ad for more than a minute than a video that’s roughly the same length as the ad.

TikTok has also long been a place where creators can use short clips, paired with the platform’s powerful search algorithms, to drive viewers to their long-form content on other sites like YouTube.

“I think what they want to do is they want to be able to say, ‘Hey creators, you can put your entire video here, not just the first 30 seconds,’” Kessler said.

Still, some creators say they joined TikTok rather than YouTube or other platforms — specifically because they wanted to create short-form content, and the changes make it easier for them to make a living from the app with their chosen format. It may be difficult.

Ellie Tabizzan said earning money from her TikTok videos has been “life-changing” since starting the app four years ago, allowing her to cut down on her work hours and spend more time with her son. His videos about astrology are often less than 10 seconds long.

With the new creativity program, he and some creators are hesitant about the changes.

“I’m really scared because I watch hundreds of videos on YouTube of people who work on TikTok and posts about new algorithms, I try to stay updated about everything, and that’s what I Learned from that… Today’s attention span generation is around eight to 10 Seconds,” Tabizzon told CNN last month. “Even myself, when I watch a minute long video, if it’s not someone I’ve followed for a while, I’ll probably scroll past it and move on.”

That may mean working harder to come up with longer content that her 1.2 million followers and others want to see. Still, Tabizon has started testing more minute-plus-long videos and said of the new program, “If the payout is big, I think it will be worth it,” Tabizon said.

TikTok says creators making long-form content have more than doubled their money on average in the past year. The company also says it recommends longer videos just like short ones based on user preferences rather than video length.

Laura Riggle, a TikTok creator known as “laurawiththecurls” on the app, said creating entertaining long-form videos can require more resources, which not all creators have.

Regal has garnered nearly 120,000 followers on the app since 2020 with short, snappy videos that cover everything from haircare tips to trendy dances and filter trials. He That said, even when creating relatively simple “storytime” videos where she’s just sitting and talking in front of the camera, creating videos longer than 1 minute means investing significant time and effort.

“You have to cut things up, sometimes you’re re-recording the same thing multiple times and then you have to piece things together,” Regal said. “Long-form content is definitely more time-consuming and that’s what makes it more difficult for someone like me because I already work full-time, I have a family… so I have don’t have a lot of free time,,

TikTok also offers ways for creators to make money from their videos beyond the app’s monetization fund, such as subscriptions or “tips” from followers. The company says that users’ earnings from all monetization features of the platform have almost doubled compared to last year.

But some manufacturers are skeptical of those alternative payment options. “You know how it feels? Busking on the road,” Apostolou said. “I don’t find them sustainable and I find it strange to ask my audience [for payment],

