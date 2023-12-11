Abdullah Durmaz/Getty Images

TikTok is buying a majority stake in Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform, in a deal it says will be worth more than $1.5 billion.

Under the agreement, the Chinese short-form video app will take a “controlling stake” in Tokopedia, with a $1.5 billion investment “over time” as part of additional funding to support the business. This will not increase its stake in Tokopedia, the remaining shares of which will remain with its current parent and Indonesian tech conglomerate, Goto.

Also: Generative AI in Commerce: 5 Ways Industries Are Changing How They Do Business

Although TikTok has not disclosed its actual stake in Tokopedia, various reports estimate it at 75%. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, which is based in Beijing but serves Singapore and Los Angeles as its global headquarters.

The deal will see TikTok’s own commerce platform, TikTok Shop, subsumed under Tokopedia, with the former’s shopping features integrated and maintained by the merged entity under Tokopedia.

“This arrangement will allow both TikTok and GoTo to serve Indonesian consumers and MSMBs (micro, small and medium-sized businesses) more broadly,” TikTok said in a statement. “Goto… will continue to be an ecosystem partner of Tokopedia through its digital financial services through Goto Financial and on-demand services through Gojek. [which is owned by GoTo], GoTo will also receive a continued revenue stream from Tokopedia commensurate with its scale and growth.”

The merged entity plans to launch its first campaign this week to coincide with Indonesia’s National Online Shopping Day on December 12. TikTok said the campaign will run on both TikTok and Tokopedia and will showcase local merchants and products.

Expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, TikTok’s Goto deal comes just weeks after the Indonesian government blocked e-commerce transactions on the social media platforms in September, citing concerns over the security of user data and physical SMBs. This step was necessary to protect retailers. This scuppered TikTok’s earlier plans to invest heavily in TikTok Shop and pilot its e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia (SEA), particularly Indonesia.

Also: Amazon signs e-commerce deal to take Singapore SMBs global

According to the latest e-Conomy SEA report released by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, the region’s digital economy is projected to reach $100 billion in revenue this year, with revenues from e-commerce, travel, transportation and media accounting for $70 billion. will be. , The report said Southeast Asia has weathered global macroeconomic headwinds better than other regions, with GDP growth above 4% and consumer confidence expected to rise by the second half of 2023 after falling to low levels in the first half. Showing a rebound in the half year.

E-commerce remains on a growth path this year, with revenues increasing 22% year-over-year to $28 billion. Gross merchandise value (GMV) in the region is projected to reach $139 billion in 2023, before reaching $186 billion in 2025 at a growth rate of 16%.

The Indonesian e-commerce market is projected to grow from $62 billion this year to $82 billion in 2025 and $160 billion by 2030. This market segment will be an important growth enabler in the country’s digital economy, which is expected to be worth $110 billion. According to the e-economy SEA report, in 2025.

An August report from Momentum Works estimated TikTok Shop to have a 13.2% share of the region’s e-commerce market this year. It said TikTok Shop generated $4.4 billion in GMV last year, up from $600 million in 2021, and is on track to reach $15 billion this year.

Source: www.zdnet.com