TikTok faces new demands to ban Hamas content

TIC Toc

TikTok is facing fresh demands for a ban after it emerged that the social media app is full of videos glorifying Hamas.

A search for the famous term Hamas in Arabic yields hundreds of results that appear to support the terrorist organization.

A clip shows news footage of the attacks with the caption: “An unforgettable day”. Another shows Israelis fleeing the Supernova music festival, where 260 people were murdered, while a caption describes civilians “running away like rats”.

The sea of ​​pro-Hamas content comes as TikTok’s own guidelines ban any content praising or glorifying extremist organizations. Last night media regulator Ofcom said it had written to TikTok over the risk of users accessing harmful content related to the Israel-Hamas war.

While disinformation and pro-Hamas propaganda can also be found on other social media sites, politicians have raised the alarm about TikTok’s founder ByteDance, which has previously come under scrutiny for its ties to the Chinese state.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an immediate ceasefire, Beijing has failed to unequivocally condemn Hamas attacks.

Lawmakers accused the social media company of failing to take adequate steps to deal with terrorist videos more than three weeks after the conflict began.

Alicia Kearns, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “TikTok is increasingly becoming a platform for misinformation and, at worst, extremist-glorifying content regarding the current conflict in the Middle East.”

“Although Beijing has been trying to portray itself as a neutral broker of peace in the Middle East, it has notably refrained from condemning Hamas’s appalling actions.

“The appearance of Hamas propaganda on TikTok is particularly worrying.”

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the content “reinforces calls for the government to ban TikTok”.

The emergence of Hamas content on TikTok comes just days after new rules cracking down on harmful content on social media were signed into law.

The Online Security Act puts legal responsibility on tech giants to remove illegal content or face billions of pounds in fines.

Ofcom, which is given powers to enforce the new law, said it would determine next week how the laws apply to terrorism. TikTok is regulated by Ofcom in the UK.

An Ofcom spokesperson said video-sharing apps need to take appropriate measures to protect children and other users from terrorist content and material that incites hatred or violence.

He added: “We have previously written to our regulated services – including TikTok – about the increased risk of their users encountering harmful content due to the crisis in Israel and Gaza and the need to protect users from such content Is.”

However, TikTok’s failure to remove these videos glorifying Hamas, which is banned by the government as a terrorist organization, will raise concerns that the app is helping to promote anti-Semitism.

A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies of British Jews said: “The Online Safety Act 2023 gives Ofcom the power to take stronger enforcement action if companies fail to protect users and comply with its own guidelines on hate speech, abuse and extremist content. Do not follow.

“We remind these companies that Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and others are banned terrorist organizations under the Terrorism Act 2000, and UK users who promote or celebrate these groups are breaking the law.”

TikTok said it was reviewing Arabic search terms and would remove anything that violates its community guidelines.

A spokesperson said: “Since the beginning of the conflict we have mobilized significant resources and personnel to help protect the safety of our community and maintain the integrity of our platform and strongly reject baseless claims to the contrary.

“We’ve removed more than 775,000 videos and shut down more than 14,000 livestreams for violating our Community Guidelines, including misinformation and hate speech.”

The European Commission has asked TikTok for information on how it has curbed the spread of Hamas content. A spokesman for Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said the EU had sent a formal request for information on 19 October.

“We can confirm that the company is cooperating and providing information in response,” the spokesperson said.

It’s been years since TikTok was under threat of a ban after then-US President Donald Trump first raised the possibility in 2020.

However, ByteDance successfully challenged the order to sell or shut down the company’s US operations.

While TikTok has been banned on government phones in many countries, including the US and UK, the threat of a complete ban has diminished in recent months.

