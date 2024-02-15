Tiger Woods speaks on SSG deal and potential PIF investment

Tiger Woods is speaking to the media ahead of the Genesis Open starting tomorrow and answered some questions related to SSG and PIF.

The PGA Tour recently signed a massive £3 billion investment deal with SSG. They are effectively a group of sports investors who have come together to put some money into the tour with the aim of making it a profitable business over time.

Of course, the money going into golf at the moment is huge. The LIV Tour, funded by Saudi Arabia’s PIF, has changed the game and forced the PGA to take action.

And while answering questions on those investments and potential PIF involvement, Tiger Woods spoke candidly about what the future might hold.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Tiger Woods speaks on SSG and PIF investment in PGA Tour

I am speaking about that official press conference Ahead of Genesis, Woods was asked firstly about the SSG deal and then secondly whether it meant the PIF discussions were over.

“The consortium they have, the partners they have in SSG, who have come together to be part of this group, is really quite remarkable for the sports industry. They are incredible leaders and I think this is what we need great leadership at this time moving forward. He has amazing minds and ideas that can make this tour better and we look forward to it,” Woods Said,

“The PIF deal is on. We have finalized our agreement with SSG and we are still in talks with PIF. Ultimately we would like PIF to be a part of our tour and a part of our product. But financially we don’t do that [need] them now. The SSGs and the amount of money they have and what we agreed upon initially in the framework agreement are all the same numbers. So whatever we do from this forward will be very good, we are in a very good position right now.”

Woods now a leading voice for the PGA

It feels like Woods has truly come full circle with his career. From being a young star no one could get close to on the course, then becoming a legend of the game and playing sporadically, to now becoming a leading voice on the actual board for the PGA Tour.

Woods certainly makes a good point on the issues mentioned here and it looks like investment in the sport isn’t going to slow down any time soon.

It will certainly be interesting to see if PIF puts some money into things going forward. It remains to be seen what will happen for them in this.

But there’s no doubt that the LIV deal has brought golf into a new world and as Woods says here, in theory, the game should benefit from the involvement of these types of partners.

Woods will compete tomorrow at The Riviera Country Club, having never won there during all his years in the tournament. Woods will also have a new caddy in the bag as he tries to regain some form ahead of the Masters in August.

Source: www.thegolfinggazette.com