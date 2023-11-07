Tiger Woods now has his own TGL team. Here's what we know

By: Sean Jack November 7, 2023

Tiger Woods will be part of his TGL team, named Jupiter Links GC.

The sixth and final TGL franchise is, finally, here. It will be called Jupiter Links Golf Club and will be owned in part by Tiger Woods, who will also be the team’s leading player.

The team name was officially announced on Tuesday in the latest series of announcements for the mixed-reality league, but it was Clarified in trademark filing As early as October 25. The new announcement Tuesday was that Woods is not alone in the ownership group.

Jupiter Links GC will be owned by Woods’ parent company TGR Ventures as well as David Blitzer, managing partner of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, among other pro sports teams. Blitzer’s investments are personal rather than investments made by Harris Blitzer Company, although many of his sports ownership shares are with his co-chairman Josh Harris.

Both of them were part of the group that recently bought Washington Commanders for just $6 billion. Considering Blitzer’s partial ownership of the Cleveland Guardians, he is one of the few who can claim ownership stakes in teams from the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, and partners with Crystal Palace Football Club from the Premier League. Are.

As has become clear from the six TGL team announcements and six ownership groups – from Arthur Blank in Atlanta to Steve Cohen in New York to Mark Lasry in the Bay Area – the data shows that franchises in major American sports are willing to buy into the TGL. Happy for. Which will start two months from now on January 9. But there is still much to learn about these investments.

We don’t know what they’re worth, nor do we know what a franchise that already doesn’t exist is worth. In the case of Blitzer, it would be reasonable to expect that Tiger Woods’ affiliation would make the Jupiter team more valuable than any other team in the league.

To drum up interest in the TGL unit, rather than quotes shared in a press release, a more charismatic Blitzer took part in a 30-minute roundtable at the Invest in Sports seminar organized by Sportico last month. Roundtable title: Building growing portfolios.

Although these seminars often trade in veiled language, as managers of billion-dollar deals are eager to never make a misstep in an effort to make money, Blitzer offered some interesting ideas at the conclusion.

“We spend, if not all of our time, but most of our time in these discussions talking about the big, major sports leagues, OK?” Blitzer said. “I just want to say that I started first… There’s a lot more to baseball, basketball, football, hockey and football, right?

“We have softball and field hockey and we have volleyball. I think people underestimate these things. I was stunned when I saw 92,000 fans at the University of Nebraska volleyball game a few weeks ago. There was a women’s football match – I think it was in Barcelona’s stadium – which had 90-thousand people gathered… What I’m saying is it’s a much bigger world than just the major leagues.”

