Tiger Woods launches apparel partnership with TaylorMade after 27-year Nike partnership ends

cnn-

Tiger Woods has a new look after parting ways with his longtime partner Nike last month.

On Monday, Woods announced he would be partnering with TaylorMade to launch a new apparel brand — Sun Day Red.

The announcement was made at a news conference on Monday in Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles suburb.

A landing page on the Sun Day Red website teases that the line is “coming on May 01.” A news release on its website says the brand plans to expand “to include women’s and children’s styles as well as shoes.”

The golf giant’s new brand partnership comes a month after Woods and Nike announced the end of their 27-year partnership.

Nike bid farewell to Woods in a post on Instagram in January, saying, “It was a hell of a run, Tiger.”

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, traditions, old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And we are grateful for that challenge,” the company said.

Nike did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment about Woods’ new partnership with Sun Day Red.

In the world of golf, the Nike brand has been synonymous with Woods for decades, with Woods wearing red Nike shirts, his lucky color, in nearly all of his PGA Tour events and major championship wins.

In 1996, Nike launched its iconic “Hello World” advertisement, based on Woods’ professional debut at the Greater Milwaukee Open. In 2000, Woods signed a five-year endorsement contract with the brand worth an estimated $85 million, making it the highest-paid endorsement contract in sports at the time.

Even as a sex scandal nearly 15 years ago drove sponsors like Gatorade and AT&T away from Woods, Nike stood by Woods’ side.

But over the past few years, Nike has scaled back its investment in golf. In 2016, Nike announced its exit from the golf equipment business, ceasing sales of clubs, balls and golf bags.

At one point, Woods’ Nike deal was reported to be worth $20 million per year, CNN previously reported. Woods signed several deals with the company over a period of nearly three decades, including a 10-year deal signed in 2013 worth approximately $200 million.

However, by 2019, Wood’s deal was worth about half that annually, endorsement specialist Bob Dorfman, executive creative director of Baker Street Advertising, said at the time.

, CNN’s Parija Kavilanj and Ramishah Maroof contributed reporting

Source: www.cnn.com