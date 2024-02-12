LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is starting the new year with a new look.

Just not any different color.

Woods is making his 2024 debut this week at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, a signature event on the PGA Tour, for which he is the tournament host. The first order of business is unveiling what he referred to as the next “chapter” in December.

Woods and Nike completed 27 years of collaboration late last year. He wore the Swoosh on his shirt for the last time at the PNC Championship, which he played with his son Charlie, who wore clothing from a different apparel company.

Woods held a press conference outside Riviera on Monday at 5:30 p.m. PST to discuss what he will wear in the limited number of tournaments.

All signs point to TaylorMade. Woods already plays his own golf clubs, and TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures has applied Four trademark applications With the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Sunday Red” or “SDR”.

Woods announced on January 8 that his relationship with Nike, which has yielded many big moments on the golf course and in commercials, has officially ended. His agent, Mark Steinberg at Excel Sports Management, said he expected “an exciting announcement” at Rivera.

Woods has been teasing this announcement on social media recently. He posted a close-up of his face a week ago on Monday, saying, “The approach remains the same.” On Friday he posted a Black photo of him wearing a red shirt She said, “A new day rises.”

Woods was not at Riviera before the announcement. He is shown in high spirits in various promotional posters for the tournament and for the Tiger Woods Learning Center.

Woods has worn a different color of red Sunday throughout his career because his Thai-born mother, Kultida, told him it was his power color. She also gives him a new tiger head covering each season, which says in Thai, “Mother’s love.”

The key to this is to reach Sunday. Woods played all four rounds of the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December, his first competition in nearly eight months, while he recovered from ankle surgery following the Masters.

Woods made the cut in the rain-delayed Masters but withdrew before completing the third round on Sunday morning due to injuries. He also made the cut at the Genesis Invitational last year and finished 45th.

As a signature event, the Genesis Invitational offers a $20 million purse, with $4 million awarded to the winner. Unlike other Signature events, because it is a player-hosted tournament, the Genesis Invitational will have a 36-hole cut involving the top 50 and ties, and any player within 10 shots of the lead.

Whatever the new look is, it won’t look the same as before. Woods was already coming off four back surgeries, the last to fuse his lower spine, when he had a car accident in Los Angeles after the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

He did not play the rest of the year. But amid concerns he might never play again, Woods recovered to play in the 2022 Masters and took part in it on Sunday. He never missed the cut at Augusta National as a professional.

Woods had a sprained right ankle after last year’s Masters and was feeling optimistic about 2024. He aims to play once a month during the major season. That starts with Rivera.

