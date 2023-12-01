Tiger Global reduces stake in Bored Ape Yacht Club and OpenSea Holdings

Investment firm Tiger Global has reportedly reduced the valuation of its stake in Bored Ape Yacht Club and OpenSea. The company has reduced the value of its investment in Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) by 69% and its stake in NFT marketplace OpenSea by 94%, Bloomberg reports.

The move follows Tiger Global’s decision to zero out its $38 million investment in FTX.

Tiger Global investors suffered losses

Tiger Global’s Private Investment Partners 15 fund, with assets of about $13 billion, has reportedly devalued AI-powered email company Superhuman by 45% and slashed the valuation of privacy-focused search engine platform DuckDuckGo by 72%.

According to unnamed sources, investors in the Private Investment Partners 15 fund experienced an 18% paper loss at the end of September. The move to lower the valuations of Superhuman and DuckDuckGo is considered an attempt to reduce the risks associated with further declines in value.

Meanwhile, Bored Ape Yacht Club Collection, whose stake has been diluted by 69% by Tiger Global, is facing challenges. According to data from NFT Price Floor, the current BAYC price level is 77% below its all-time high in May 2022.

Another investment firm, Coatue Management, took a similar decision to reduce the valuation of its investment in NFT marketplace OpenSea by 90% in early November 2023. Reports indicate that Coatue Management has reduced its stake from an initial $120 million to $13 million amid harsh market conditions for NFTs.

The NFT market may face a resurgence

NFTs, unique crypto assets that confirm ownership of items, have not been immune from the extended bear market that has affected the broader crypto industry this year. On November 3, OpenSea, a leading NFT marketplace, announced a significant workforce reduction of 50%, a strategic move in line with the shift towards OpenSea 2.0.

CEO Devin Fizzner emphasized that the purpose of this restructuring is to enhance technical capabilities with an emphasis on performance and quality while maintaining agility and responsiveness.

JPMorgan on Thursday highlighted that the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) sectors are experiencing a resurgence. This revival is linked to increased anticipation of US-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which is positively impacting overall cryptocurrency market sentiment.

Despite this positive trend, the report, led by analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, showed cautious optimism, saying it was too early to get overly excited about the revival.

Source: cryptopotato.com