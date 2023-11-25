Tiffany Trump’s Thanksgiving celebration shows how different she is from her siblings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tiffany Trump’s latest outing shows just how different she is from the rest of her family, especially when it comes to the holiday season.

On November 23, Tiffany’s mom Marla Maples shared a series of photos on her Instagram showing her family’s relaxing vacation. She shared the pictures with the caption, “🍁Thanksgiving Day🍁 Oh the joy of simpler times with dear friends and family. Thank you, Carmen, for hosting us as we brought our favorite dishes and shared tastes, prayers, and fun! I had to add a photo of my family in Georgia, who we missed so much this year, but they were so happy to be together… I love you, baby sister, Dean, little Liam and my daddy Stan❣️.

In the first photo, we see Maples and Tiffany posing together in their casual looks, with Tiffany in a baby blue shirt, ripped jeans, black belt and moccasins. We then get another snapshot of her inside Maples’ house with her friends Annette Halfon and Carmen Anderson.

Now, this cozy holiday meal is a far cry from what we’ve seen of Tiffany’s step-siblings. While they were all in sunny Miami, her brother Eric Trump and sister Ivanka Trump decided to have fun in the sun, and celebrate Thanksgiving at a more beachy place.

Trump card The author shared a series of photos of herself and her children in the pool of her $24 million mansion.

And Eric’s wife Lara Trump shared the family’s Thanksgiving excursion: “Thanksgiving Florida style 🌊,” she wrote alongside a family beach photo.

This not only shows how the siblings celebrate, but it also shows where their attraction lies. While Eric and Ivanka post about their family time on social media in high places, Tiffany keeps it low-key with only her closest family members and her friends.

Additionally, several of Tiffany’s siblings decided to use Thanksgiving to take a dig at US President Joe Biden. (Just visit Donald Trump Jr. and Lara’s Instagram page, and you’ll immediately see what we’re talking about).

Despite views of Tiffany being close to some of her family members, these posts show that she is quite different from her controversial siblings.

