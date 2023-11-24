Ties Capital Global unveils cutting-edge financial trading platform that will change the landscape for traders

connects capital globally

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ties Capital Global Pty Ltd, a leading Australian-based financial services provider, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary financial trading platform, a significant leap forward in the industry . This cutting-edge platform offers traders unparalleled access to a wide variety of financial instruments including forex, precious metals, stocks, cryptocurrencies and energies.

Empowering merchants through innovation:

Ties Capital Global’s commitment to providing user-friendly and sophisticated trading solutions is embodied in its ground-breaking platform. With a focus on inclusivity, the platform offers a single account type, simplifying the trading process for both novice and experienced traders. This strategic move eliminates the complexity associated with multiple account tiers, ensuring a seamless and accessible trading experience.

The centerpiece of TIES CAPITAL’s platform is its Windows Trading software, a powerful tool that integrates advanced market charts, technical analysis and order trading functions. This comprehensive software empowers users with market monitoring capabilities, facilitating a deeper understanding of market trends and fund flows. In response to the growing demand for on-the-go trading, TIES CAPITAL has developed a mobile version for both iOS and Android devices, allowing users to manage their accounts and perform technical analysis anytime, anywhere.

A New Era of Trading Flexibility:

TIES CAPITAL recognizes the diverse needs of its users and, in response, offers advanced leverage options from 1:100 to 1:300. This extension provides traders with the flexibility to customize their approach based on personal risk tolerance and market preferences. While high leverage has the potential to increase profits, TIES CAPITAL is committed to promoting responsible trading practices and encourages users to exercise caution, especially with high leverage ratios.

Chief Investment Officer Anthony Yoseloff said, “We understand the dynamic nature of the financial markets and the varying needs of our clients. By offering a wide range of leverage options, our goal is to provide traders with the tools they need to make the most of the market. “Need to navigate with confidence.” At Ties Capital Global.

TIES CAPITAL’s commitment to transparency extends to its educational resources. The company encourages traders to fully explore these resources, ensuring they have a solid understanding of market dynamics, risk management strategies, and the impact of leverage on their trading activities.

An invitation to explore and engage:

Ties Capital Global invites traders, both individuals and institutions, to explore the innovative features of its platform and take advantage of the diverse investment opportunities it presents. The company is dedicated to providing a secure and dynamic trading environment based on continuous user education and support.

“For Ties Capital Global, this platform represents an important milestone in our journey. We invite traders to join this exciting venture, explore the possibilities and experience the future of financial trading,” Anthony Yoseloff said.

Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Any projections or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change and should not be relied upon in making investment decisions. Cryptocurrency investments involve a high level of risk, and the assets mentioned are not regulated by any government or regulatory authority. It is important to do thorough research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Contact: For media enquiries, please contact: Mark Allen support(at)tiesrack.com

