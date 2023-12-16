Tier One Silver closes final tranche of private placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV) ,tier one” Or “company“) is pleased to announce that it has completed its non-brokered private placement, the terms of which were announced on October 26, 2023 (the “Offering”). On December, 2023, the company issued 4,897,000 units (each, a “Unit“) at a price of C$0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of C$489,700, bringing total gross proceeds from the Offering to C$985,100. In connection with the closing of the final tranche of the Offering, the Company paid cash finders’ fees of C$6,000. Issued (a total of C$19,824 for the Offering) and 60,000 non-transferable Finders’ Warrants (a total of 198,240 Finders’ Warrants for the Offering), each Finders’ Warrant exercisable for one ordinary share of the Company at an exercise price of C $0.25 by December 15, 2025. The proposed use of the proceeds from the offering is to fund general working capital.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in Canada. As of the date hereof, the Offering is subject to the customary final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, which is expected upon the filing of standard documents.

Company insiders acquired a total of 547,000 units in the offering for a total of C$54,700, with the participation being a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 for the Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-“). Is defined below. 101”). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 because the fair market value of the securities acquired by the insiders was less than 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

The securities issued pursuant to this offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities issued pursuant to the Offering may not be offered or sold within the United States unless they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or in compliance with the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Not subject to exemption from registration requirements. , This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

A message from Peter Dembicki, President, CEO and Director:

“We are grateful to our loyal shareholders and new investors for their support. In particular, it is very encouraging to receive support from our Board of Directors and management who participated in this financing. The many opportunities in Curibaya will remain our focus for 2024 “

Additionally, the Company is announcing that it has partnered with Machai Capital Inc. (“Machai Capital”), a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia, for digital marketing services, branding, content creation and data . Adaptation. In consideration for these services, Machai Capital will be paid C$10,000 per month for a period of 1 year and granted 1,000,000 common share options as part of the digital marketing agreement. The options are exercisable at C$0.10 and expire in two years from the date of grant and vest quarterly in up to 250,000 shares. Machai is a long way from Capital Tier One and has no other relationship with the company other than the agreement. Sunil Sandhu, President, Machai Capital, can be reached at 604-375-0084. The agreement with Machai Capital is subject to customary TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Tier One Silver Inc.

Peter Dembicki President, CEO and Director

For more information about Tier One Silver Inc., please contact the company at (778) 729-0700 or [email protected].

About Tier One Silver

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and base metal reserves in Peru. The company’s management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, monetizing discovery and exploration successes. The company’s exploration assets in Peru include: Corisur and the flagship project, Curibaya. For more information, visit www.tionesilver.com.

Forward-Looking Information and General Cautionary Language

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events with respect to the use of proceeds received from . Proposal. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and therefore may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company’s Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

