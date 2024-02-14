Tickets and Bugs: 18 Tips for Creating Priority Protocols

getty

In most businesses today, no team has more “customers” than the technical team. They are tasked with not only serving and delighting the company’s customers, but also maintaining internal systems and helping their coworkers address bugs and improve their productivity through technology. Has gone. Making matters more complicated, everyone thinks that their request or issue should be priority number 1.

Some days, technology leaders may say to themselves, “It never rains but it pours.” When a flood of technical tickets and bugs flood the team’s to-do list, it’s up to technical leaders to seek out and review the necessary data and then make the final decision about what to tackle first. Below, 18 members of the Forbes Technology Council share their tested tips to help fellow tech leaders cut through the noise and establish a priority list when faced with tickets and requests.

1. Address mission-critical tasks first

For a tech team leader, it is important to prioritize internal issues based on their impact on overall business operations. This includes balancing security-related issues, urgent bug fixes, routine maintenance, and innovative feature requests, ensuring that the most mission-critical tasks are addressed first to support company objectives and maintain smooth technical functionality. . -Rachel Lubovitzky, Setuply, Inc.

2. Check these three factors

Technical teams should consider the following three things when prioritizing internal customers. First, assess the sensitivity of the data or application in question. Those with PII, SOX or HIPAA data should be prioritized. Second, focus on issues facing externally that are impacting customers or partners. Third, issues related to the most commonly used business apps should be overridden by others, so that work can continue as usual. – John Milburn, Clear Sky

3. Accomplishing strategic goals and overcoming obstacles

As a technology leader, you need visibility into the entire technology ecosystem. It is important to prioritize issues in a way that will reduce inefficiencies and support the company’s most important work. You must understand what drives the business forward, balancing pursuing strategic goals and addressing the internal issues that are creating the most obstacles and preventing teams from meeting their objectives. – Avital Pardo, Pagaya

4. Make sure priorities and tradeoffs are clear

Teams must focus on their priorities and the accountabilities and dependability associated with their division and/or company strategy. Inevitably, hard choices need to be made – there’s always the 20-pound potato and the 10-pound bag – but as long as the priorities and tradeoffs are clear, there should be no surprises who signs up to do what. – Pete Bernard, Agcelsior

5. Look at the impact on business operations and UX

The most important consideration of a tech team leader is to prioritize issues based on their impact on business operations and user experience, balancing the immediate fixes, maintenance and strategic value of new features to ensure optimal functionality and productivity. -Anthony Lancaster, Professional Robot

6. Implement a Portfolio Strategy

In this situation it is helpful to apply a portfolio strategy. Start with a best guess time allocation, such as 10% for bugs, 10% for maintenance, and 80% for features. Regularly evaluate your debt load and customer satisfaction and adjust your allocation as needed. -Chris Copeland, Bestow

7. Adopt Automation Strategies

Most infrastructure issues fall into a few types of similar issues, each of which occurs again and again. Traditional troubleshooting is labor-intensive and ignores the fact that these same issues have previously been resolved manually. Tech leaders should look to machine-based means to leverage previous SME efforts, allowing the infrastructure to scale itself without the need to scale a support team. – Song Pang, NetBrain Technologies

8. Consider the impact on organizational mission

In my experience, the paramount consideration is the impact on our mission. We prioritize based on how each task advances our business, serves our users and/or aligns with our grand vision. Urgency, resources and open channels are essential for dialogue. It’s all about maximizing mission thrust. – Serge Lavrentychuk, Wild.Codes

9. Prioritize based on effort and impact

Recognizing that there is no quick process, a technology leader must prioritize based on effort and impact. The issue that requires less effort, but has greater impact, should be the first issue to be addressed, while the issue that requires more effort, but has less impact, should be addressed last. Availability of resources can also be a factor when prioritizing items. – Bayan Thiagarajan, EigenX

10. Calculate the costs of action and inaction

Ask leading questions. What problem do we solve? Is the problem urgent and/or significant, and will it spread or affect others? What is the cost of doing nothing, and what is the business impact of doing something? Such an “algorithm” supports an open and honest process that allows stakeholders to appreciate the bigger picture. -Agur Jogi, Pipedrive

11. Address critical operations and security issues first

Prioritize based on business impact and urgency. Address critical issues impacting operations or security first, then address high-impact user features while balancing resources and strategic goals. – Cook Jiang, ZegoCloud Pte. Ltd.

12. Always put users first

In order, the important considerations are 1. ensuring seamless, executable use of existing UX and workflows; 2. Improving UX through in-app instrumentation, research, and interviews to make it easier for users to complete their tasks (for example, guided navigation or contextual help); and 3. Adding predictive features (such as alerts, triggers, and data insights) to better prepare users to manage their workflows. -Satnam Singh, CBRE

13. Establish a shared protocol

The best approach is to have a common prioritization protocol shared with internal customer functions and executive peers. This can be followed by a dedicated process aimed at defining success and common rules, setting expectations and determining needs. The protocol can then be structured into a triage workflow that will automatically assign agreed priorities and target cycle times for the technical team. -Rosalba Carandante, Baker Hughes

14. Drop any barriers that are hindering work

One way for the technical team to identify the priority level of a new request is to determine whether the issue blocks work. If, say, a bug prevents an employee from logging into their email, they simply can’t process their day’s workload, and they need immediate assistance. Such requests have to be addressed first, then the team can focus on maintenance and improving effectiveness. – Yuri Berdnikov, Perpetio

15. Determine whether solving one issue unlocks progress on others

Technical leaders need to prioritize issues that disrupt core functionality. Additionally, they should consider how solving a problem supports existing development initiatives. It is important to assess the technical difficulty of each issue and understand whether solving one issue allows progress on another issue. It may be more efficient to fix fundamental bugs before dealing with dependent features. – Miles Ward, Saada

16. Consider the ‘Apple Store’ approach

One approach I’ve seen is walk-up services and hack sessions provided as an in-house “Apple Store”. Unlike the online ticket form, users in need can simply join or schedule a journey and show the issue to the technical staff. This often highlights disconnects, unnecessary effort, or broken processes that can be fixed or improved through workarounds. You can create a similar approach through video. -Jim Barrett, Age Total Intelligence

17. Ensure external customers raise priorities

The most important consideration is your company’s customers. Does the issue or bug fix fix something that improves your customers’ experience with your company? Does the introduction of a new capability potentially unlock additional value for your customers? Even when you’re serving internal customers, your external customers should still be a priority. -Ben Pippenger, Zylo

18. Name a dedicated ‘SWAT’ engineer

The technical team’s priorities should be aligned with driving business results. It is important to understand how internal systems impact business processes and goals and prioritize technical efforts based on their contribution to the ultimate business outcome. Additionally, having a dedicated “SWAT” engineer for maintenance tickets and flexibly planning their workload allows for a quicker response. – Ksenia Maiboroda, Alevetics