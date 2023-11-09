Ticket prices are falling ahead of the next Formula 1 race on the Las Vegas Strip

New York CNN –

Ticket and hotel room prices are falling sharply in Las Vegas as the gambling den prepares to host its first Formula 1 Grand Prix race in four decades next week.

The excitement has “begun to fade” in recent weeks, with a “big factor” being that driver Max Verstappen has already clinched this year’s championship title in Qatar on 7 October, thus leading the sport’s fans to The excitement has waned as it nears the end of the season. To Brett Goldberg, CEO of TickPick.

This has led to a decline in ticket prices. According to TickPick, prices for Saturday’s race have declined 35% in the past month, with the average “get-in” price for grandstand seats falling from $1,645 to $1,060. Tickets for the Las Vegas race a year ago cost about $2,000.

Prices for practice on Thursday and qualifying races on Friday have also dropped dramatically. The current “get-in” price for Thursday fell nearly 50% to $180 from $385 and on Friday prices fell nearly 60% to $342 from $825.

“This race generated a lot of buzz when it was first announced and as more details emerged about the layout of the track on the Strip,” Goldberg told CNN. He said the event would come nowhere near the record-high prices for the March F1 race in Miami. ,

Prices “could easily change” after next Thursday’s practice, Goldberg said, when fans will get to see the course in action via the Strip. The following weekend’s race is the first time it has been held at the Strip, the previous races being the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1981 and 1982.

Perhaps a factor dampening enthusiasm is the location of the stands and track, rendering many parts of the strip unrecognizable. The Mirage’s iconic volcano is closed until December and the dancing fountains of Bellagio in front of the resort have also been shut down.

“Regardless, this presents a great opportunity for F1 fans and people visiting Vegas to attend a major event at an affordable price,” Goldberg said.

The low prices are also affecting hotel rooms. According to Kayak data provided to CNN, the average price is hovering around $283 per night. This is about 24% lower than the average prices a month ago.

Still, in true Las Vegas fashion, some hotels are going all out with F1-themed weekend packages. The Bellagio, owned by MGM Resorts, is selling a three-day luxury package for $12,000 per person that includes VIP tickets, food and wine from celebrity chefs and sommeliers, as well as access to a private viewing deck overlooking the race.

With 100,000 participants still expected, sponsors are seeing this as an opportunity. Heineken plans to promote itself by covering the city with its logo. Earlier this year, the brew extended its multi-year sponsorship of all F1 races through 2027, but saw an opportunity to bring in its newly launched light beer, Heineken Silver, amid Bud Light’s decline in that category. Change was experienced.

Las Vegas is the third US city to host an F1 race, after Miami and Austin. The popularity of the Netflix series “Drive to Survive” has been credited with increasing viewership of sports in the US, including drivers.

In addition to the races, concerts and other events are scheduled. F1 claims the race will generate $1.3 billion, making it “the largest special event in Las Vegas history”.

Source: www.cnn.com