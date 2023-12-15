Tianlong solution facilitates prevention and control of livestock diseases

XI’AN, China, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ — It was recently announced that Tianlong Technology complies with the requirements of Chinese Good Manufacturing Practices for Animal Medicines. This approval further ensures Tianlong’s focus on standardized workflow in the development of animal products.

Tianlong solution for livestock disease detection

Over the past 26 years, Tianlong Technology has been committed to delivering omnichannel solutions for molecular diagnosis and genetic testing. In the field of livestock husbandry, Tianlong provides leading disease detection solutions, including a variety of instruments and matching reagents for rapid and reliable detection of swine fever, African swine fever, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, porcine viral diarrhea, foot and Allow detection. -mouth disease, and avian influenza, among others.

Tianlong’s livestock disease detection solutions include a variety of instruments, including the Genirotex 96 Nucleic Acid Extractor, Libex Nucleic Acid Extractor, Gentier 96E/96R Real-Time PCR System, and the Gentier Mini Series Portable Real-Time PCR System. These instruments exhibit excellent performance in pathogen nucleic acid detection, guaranteeing the ability to quickly obtain accurate, stable and reliable results, which significantly increases detection efficiency. Multiple throughput can also meet different detection volume requirements.

Along with the instruments, Tianlong’s compatible nucleic acid extraction and PCR detection kits have also played an important role in the detection of livestock diseases in many countries. In Southeast Asia, Tianlong partnered with top agribusiness and food groups to address livestock disease. The process included the use of Tianlong’s Animal Virus DNA and RNA Extraction Kit, and the African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) Nucleic Acid Detection Kit (fluorescence PCR method). Both kits demonstrate exceptional performance across a wide range of sample types and high sensitivity. When used in combination with Tianlong’s instruments, it has the ability to detect larger sample volumes, therefore increasing the detection rate of low concentration samples.

In China, Tianlong’s avian influenza detection products have been effectively used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), animal epidemic control agencies and medical institutions during several avian influenza epidemics. In addition, Tianlong’s Avian Influenza Virus H7N9 Nucleic Acid Detection Kit (fluorescence PCR method), which includes detection of both LPAI and HPAI, has attracted attention in an animal disease testing laboratory in the Philippines due to its exceptional performance.

To ensure adherence to strict quality standards, Tianlong has implemented a comprehensive quality management system. With ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certification, along with a standardized GMP product line for veterinary medicines, the company’s focus on standardized workflow ensures the production of high quality products.

At present, Tianlong’s products have been extensively used in more than 100 countries and regions globally, providing strong assistance in livestock husbandry epidemic prevention and control. In the future, Tianlong will continuously strive to engage in research and development to contribute its scientific and technological expertise.

About Tianlong

Tianlong is an innovative high-tech company specializing in molecular diagnostic products in China. Since its establishment in 1997, Tianlong has dedicated itself to providing integrated PCR laboratory solutions for professionals around the world. We have a wide range of products from instruments to reagents, including Nucleic Acid Extractors, Real-Time PCR Systems, All-in-One Molecular Diagnostic Systems, Sample Processing Systems, Liquid Handling Systems and 300 types of compatible reagents. With NMPA, CE and FDA listings, our products have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions around the world and have helped in the prevention and control of epidemics such as COVID-19, SARS, avian influenza, Ebola, Zika and African swine Got a lot of help. Fever.

