TIA Token Airdrop Full Guide: How to Get Celestia TIA Airdrop Eligibility?

About Celestia

Building scalable blockchains presents complex challenges, particularly in developing consensus mechanisms to coordinate between anonymous parties. Celestia offers a solution through its convertible blockchain network, which intelligently splits the consensus and execution layers. This easy-to-use consensus architecture allows developers to overcome computational bottlenecks. Instead of struggling with the complex mathematics of Byzantine fault tolerance, they can focus their efforts on building and optimizing decentralized applications faster. Celestia’s advanced architecture not only decentralizes applications but completely transforms the process of blockchain creation. Its modular components act as adaptive building blocks, allowing teams to mix and match elements designed for the specific needs of their project, whether it’s finance, supply chain, credentialing, gaming, etc. Be in. Final result? Fast and cost-effective deployment of secure, robust blockchain networks equipped to address the next wave of cutting-edge Web3 ideas. Celestia makes scalability easily achievable, paving the way for widespread blockchain adoption across many industries.

With Celestia, the scope of innovation within this transformative technology has expanded. The future of blockchain seems more promising than ever.

About AirDrop

Celestia launches its inaugural token airdrop, the Genesis Drop, offering the public the opportunity to get early entry with its $TIA cryptocurrency. Participants who stake on the incentivized testnet can receive 7.4% of the total token supply. Notably, a large portion of the 12.6% is earmarked for future incentives, meaning the potential for additional airdrops.

As originally hinted in Celestia’s blog announcement, its introductory airdrop is open to approximately 7,500 developers and more than 576,000 on-chain addresses on Ethereum Rollups, Cosmos Hub, and Osmosis. Qualified developers and addresses can integrate their information into the launch of the Celestia blockchain at genesis.celestia.org. Tokens received via the Genesis Drop will be immediately accessible in the software wallet from the completed first block of Celestia.

Step by Step Guide

1. 👉 Visit the Celestia website on Celestia Genesis and connect your wallet address to claim.

To receive airdropped $TIA tokens, link your cryptocurrency wallet to Celestia’s platform. This connection links your address to the rewards you earn for contributing to the network.

Make sure to confirm on your end that all eligible wallets are linked properly.

Claim $TIA Token

future celestia price

Celestia's $TIA token recently saw an impressive surge of 143% in a one-week period, followed by a 6% retracement over the last 48 hours. At the time of writing, $TIA is trading at $5.61, close to the 23.6% Fibonacci support at $5.52, which lies between the high of $6.54 and low of $2.25. A breach of this level could potentially cause prices to drop to the $5.00 level. Aligning with the 38.2% Fibonacci line. Investors may consider selling in these areas to preserve profits from the previous rally in $TIA. In case of negative price action, a modest 50-token airdrop could have a future valuation between $200-300. This highlights the sustainable potential to obtain $TIA through current incentives, before widespread adoption becomes hindered by availability.

