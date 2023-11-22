ThyssenKrupp writes off steel unit as energy crisis weight

(Bloomberg) — ThyssenKrupp AG cut the value of its steel business by another €1.8 billion ($1.96 billion), the latest sign of the German industry’s pain due to higher energy costs and a deteriorating economic outlook.

This led to a net loss of €1.98 billion for the group in the financial year ended September 30, while free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions turned positive by €363 million compared to the previous year. ThyssenKrupp said it expected earnings to improve to figures in the high-three-digit million euro range as performance improvement plans yield results.

“We are continuously working to improve the performance of all our businesses,” Chief Financial Officer Klaus Kiesberg said in a statement Wednesday. “This will create the conditions to achieve our medium-term goals even in a challenging environment.”

Shares were up slightly in early trading in Frankfurt, up 0.8% after the stock has risen 19% this year.

ThyssenKrupp’s steel unit has repeatedly failed to make losses due to high investment requirements and low steel prices, which is impacting the company’s overall earnings. Higher energy prices and rising interest rates stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have also increased the costs of the division, which was the subject of a €350 million writedown earlier this year before Wednesday’s additional €1.8 billion.

The company has been considering closing or selling its steel business for years, and is in talks to sell half of the unit to Czech billionaire Daniel Kratynsky.

ThyssenKrupp, once synonymous with German industrial prowess, is undergoing a restructuring after several challenging years. Miguel Angel Lopez Borrego took over as chief executive officer in June after his predecessor Martina Merz stepped down amid criticism of slow progress in her efforts to turn the company around.

ThyssenKrupp reaffirmed the medium-term targets, saying it will continue to strive to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of 4% to 6% at group level, a significant positive value for free cash flow before M&A and reliable dividend payments. The company proposed a dividend payment of 0.15 cents per share, the same as last year.

