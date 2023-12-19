'Throw your cash in the bin': Strategist says investors will swap dollars for stocks if interest rates fall next year

Investors could divert cash to stocks and other assets next year, one strategist says.

The Fed has indicated that it will cut interest rates next year, which is likely to weaken the US dollar.

Ben Emmons says a weaker greenback promises to boost commodities and emerging markets.

Investors are likely to shed cash next year as interest rate cuts boost demand for their other assets, a strategist says.

“As indicated by money market funds, we put a lot of money into cash this year,” Ben Emmons, a senior portfolio manager at NewEdge Wealth, told Yahoo Finance this week. He suggested that investor uncertainty, higher rates and the belief that rates will remain high are behind the trend, but argued that fears of inflation, recession and “prolongedly high” rates have now faded away.

“Putting it in the ‘trash’ and using it for different occasions, I think that’s going to be the story for next year,” Emmons said. “You have this pivot party so you throw your cash in the trash and get out your plates for stocks and bonds.”

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates from near zero to more than 5% this year in early 2022 to curb runaway inflation. The chairman of the US central bank, Jerome Powell, signaled last week that rates may have peaked, and the bank planned three rate cuts next year.

Lowering interest rates would reduce the appeal of safe assets like savings accounts and money market funds compared to riskier assets like stocks that can earn higher returns. Lower rates could also weaken the dollar, which could boost commodities and emerging markets, Emmons said. Most commodities are bought and sold using the greenback, and a weak dollar could prompt investors to look outside the US for bigger returns.

Emmons underlined how impressive the Fed’s latest signal to turn was, given that inflation has remained well above the bank’s 2% target in recent months.

“What Powell did last week was somewhat historic,” he said, calling the Fed chair’s willingness to bring rates down a “big deal.”

However, Emmons also flagged the risks facing investors today. These include forced cuts in government spending due to congressional gridlock, which could slow economic growth, increased uncertainty due to the upcoming presidential election, and the risk of an outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war and rising energy prices.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com