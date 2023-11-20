Thrive in the evolving healthcare private equity market

Although the government funded businesses that retained their employees during the pandemic with the Paycheck Protection Program and Employee Retention Credit from 2020 to 2022, such funding is not expected to be widely available going forward. The effects of wage increases and inflation are new challenges for managing platforms.

Early data for 2023 shows health care labor costs declining compared to 2021 and 2022, according to a new report from credit ratings agency Fitch. While this is good news, the healthcare sector still faces headwinds for labor costs in the coming years. According to the McKinsey report, clinical labor costs are expected to increase 6% to 10% over the next two years, which is 3 to 7 percentage points higher than the current inflation rate. With this in mind, health care investors face the challenge of recovering margins lost due to increased labor costs. They will need to identify innovative ways to grow and build margins in the post-pandemic world, while also growing the top line to set up a successful exit in the future.

Since people are the most influential and most expensive resource for healthcare platforms, investors must ask: Do we have the tools and resources to ensure that patient-facing staff are adequately utilized? Is the administrative team prepared for growth on a highly acquisitive platform that enables investors to focus on the future rather than question the past?

productivity

With people at the core of the business, when and how services are provided is important. As labor costs have increased and impacted the total cost of care delivery, providers are questioning whether margins can be improved through re-evaluation of compensation and staffing models or whether such a focus on technology and innovation is warranted. Must be focused. Let’s consider these options.

One consideration made by the platforms is to reevaluate staffing and compensation models. Is the productivity model an appropriate way to compensate providers based on collections achieved? Or is there a way to provide a salary-based model consistent with many hospitals, with margin-driven bonuses that align providers’ goals with those of investors? Additionally, many platforms are considering the use of advanced practice providers and nurse practitioners in place of physicians in cases where practices struggle to attract physicians.

If the platform has identified its appropriate staffing and compensation model, other factors to consider are scheduling and technology solutions to improve productivity. Schedule management tools can serve as a map of productivity by providing information to identify available capacity. These tools can also provide information to help identify no-show patients for further follow-up and provide the ability to further reduce the administrative burden for the back office. With these factors in mind, investors must ask: Does the platform have the proper tools with its practice management systems? Or does something more specific need to be developed and tailored to the platform’s needs?

Finally, investors must ensure that they can monitor such productivity and labor costs with the use of appropriate key performance indicators. While EBITDA is the king of the value palace, investors should monitor KPIs that provide a clear understanding of how labor costs factor into a practice’s EBITDA, including patient and provider-to-employee ratios, direct labor and support staff costs, but Not limited to these. Patient visits to revenue ratio, and direct labor costs etc. Such KPIs will reveal where potential improvements to the platform lie to verify that efforts are appropriately targeted.

ripe for development

Not only is the productivity of patient employees critical to a platform’s value creation, but the administrative staff supporting such operations must be prepared for rapid growth.

According to Bain & Company’s Global Healthcare Private Equity and M&A Report 2023, while interest rates and competition pose challenges for investors, many are looking to create scale in existing assets using add-ons with known cash flow potential. Will concentrate. Due to market and margin pressures, many independent practices may be more interested in selling to private equity to help offset the effects of such contraction in their business, resulting in an ample supply of add-on opportunities. As a result, this will increase the pressure on the back offices of those platforms who will have to rapidly integrate add-on acquisitions into existing operations.

It is important for investors to ensure that the right administrative and non-clinical staff are in place to support the expected growth that many healthcare platforms will experience in the coming years.

It is important for investors to ensure that the right administrative and non-clinical staff are in place to support the expected growth that many healthcare platforms will experience in the coming years. Before private equity acquisitions, many physician practices ran lean back offices where multiple functions were covered by a single person with the goal of maintaining operations. If a platform is expected to spin off and integrate multiple practices within a short period of time, the platform will need to assess whether to focus separately on the integration of new practices outside of day-to-day operations. Additional resources are required. Once integrated into the practice system, investors should ask: Is the back office staffing sufficient to support the increased volume? Or can technological improvements or outsourcing be employed to ensure operations do not lag behind?

With market and labor cost trends facing the healthcare industry, the key to a successful investment and margin growth is a forward-looking vision that is both informed and innovative. That approach should ensure that the platform’s most prized resource – its employees – are aligned and supported during such growth to create value across its life cycle and for a successful exit.

kayla marsh Director at FORVIS’ National Healthcare Group. He has over 11 years of accounting and auditing experience and currently serves on the Board of Directors of ACG’s Dallas/Fort Worth Chapter.

