With high-speed trains and ancient cultural sites, this beautiful Central Asian city is finally opening up to tourists.

Until a few years ago, Uzbekistan was largely closed to tourists. But Central Asian countries are now welcoming visitors with open arms.

Visa-free travel, high-speed train connections and restored historical sites are some of the ways the country is attracting travelers.

From 2026, you will also be able to take a luxury train between the capital Tashkent and other major stops in the historical silk Road – Including ancient Samarkand.

The city was named World Capital of Cultural Tourism by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).UNWTO) last month when it welcomed visitors from around the world for the agency’s 25th General Assembly.

Although it has yet to become a household name, Samarkand is already a familiar sight on social media, with its vibrant blue mosaic stucco buildings travel influencers feed.

Here’s what you should expect when visiting Samarkand, the ‘Eden of the East’.

What are the best things to see in Samarkand?

From gleaming mosques to historic tombs, samarkand Full of unforgettable cultural sites.

Start your day at Siob Bozor, the city’s largest market, where you can enjoy dried fruits, nuts and local breads, as well as shopping for spices, beautiful hand-painted porcelain and intricately embroidered textiles Can also do.

To learn more about the city’s ancient crafts, visit the Eternal City Silk Road SamarkandA new tourist complex where local history is revived amidst world-class hotels.

Just a stone’s throw from Siob Bozor, the Bibi-Khanum Mosque sits above a quiet courtyard. Envisioned as the jewel of Amir Temür’s empire, the Turko-Mongol conqueror was unable to complete the mosque before engaging in a military campaign.

He left it to his favorite wife, Bibi Khanim, to oversee its construction. She now rests in a mausoleum at the front of the site. Although the 15th-century mosque was severely damaged during the 1897 Samarkand earthquake, it was restored in the 1900s and work continues to revive it to its former glory.

One of these is a 30-minute walk or five-minute drive away samarkandMost impressive site: Shah-e-Zinda.

Decorated with heavenly blue mosaics, the vast necropolis contains many elaborate tombs – including, according to legend, those of the Prophet Muhammad’s cousin Qutham ibn Abbas as well as members of Amir Timur’s family. Its earliest buildings date back to the 11th century.

The Turco-Mongol emperor and conqueror is buried in the Amir Temur mausoleum Gur-i Amir complex, along with his two sons, his teacher, and his grandson – famously. astronomer Ulugh Beg.

To learn more about them, visit the Ulugh Beg Observatory, where you’ll find the remains of a 15th-century quadrilateral – which was used to accurately measure the length of the year – as well as an informative museum Astronomy In area.

No trip to Samarkand is complete without a visit to Desert Square UNESCO World Heritage Site in the center of the city. Composed of three influential madrasas – or schools – it formed an important learning center between the 15th and 17th centuries.

play in class rise TIC Toc Stardom, there are opportunities to take photos in traditional attire with the beautifully ornate student hall as a backdrop for as little as $1 (€0.90).

What is the national dish of Uzbekistan?

You can’t leave Samarkand without trying UzbekistanNational dish of: Plov or ‘osh’.

Expect pilau to be topped with tender beef or mutton, onions and yellow carrots over a towering plate of rice, slow-cooked in a giant wok with lamb fat, and best eaten with your hands.

Each city takes a unique approach to it CookingIn Samarkand, instead of mixing rice together, meat is layered over it.

Serve it with salads, pickles, herbed yogurt and the city’s famous tandoor-baked ‘obi non’ – a type of flatbread.

End your meal with parvada, a white sweet made from sugar, flour and lemon juice, which is said to help digest the hearty, oily dish.

Head to Samarkand Osh Markazi for some of the best osh in the city.

What to wear in Samarkand?

Since Uzbekistan is a Muslim country, most people dress relatively conservatively, covering their shoulders and knees. However, in larger cities such as Samarkand, Western-style dress such as jeans and T-shirts is common.

Covering your head is optional in most places. Major mosques provide headscarves at the entrance, which you can borrow if you don’t have one.

Travel to Europe during spring or autumn Sunlight And pleasant temperatures between 14 and 30C.

Which currency to use in Uzbekistan?

Uzbek Mon is the head of the country currencyHowever some vendors will accept US dollars.

Since it is difficult to find local currency outside the country, it is best to take dollars or euros with you for exchange when you arrive in Uzbekistan.

How to travel around Uzbekistan

It is a four and a half hour flight from Samarkand. istanbulTurkiye – a route currently operated by Uzbekistan Airways.

With the launch of Air Samarkand, the city will become more accessible by the end of the year. New airline It will start with direct flights to cities in Turkey, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and China before expanding to Europe over the next 12 months.

If you’re taking a long trip, the best way to explore Uzbekistan is Rail,

on afrosiob high speed train, Samarkand is just over two hours away from the country’s capital, Tashkent, while about five hours away by car. The journey can cost as little as €8.

The country is also reviving the famous Silk Road route along with its expansion railwayWhich now stretches from Kazakhstan through Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan – a journey dotted with UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

15 days’rail cruise‘Uzbekistan Railways and German adventure travel specialist Learnidi GmbH take you from the Kazakh capital Astana to the Uzbek capital Tashkent and then on to Samarkand.

Stop at medieval Khiva and Bukhara, follow the ancient cities of Mary and Nisa, before ending your adventure in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat. Prices for this chartered train tour start at €4,130 per person.

From 2026, you will also be able to take a luxury train between Tashkent and Khiva via Samarkand and Bukhara – designed by the same Italian group. Orient Express La Dolce Vita,

