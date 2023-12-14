Three years after COVID-19 vaccine rollout, CDC is still getting the wrong messages

Washington, DC – November 30: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Mandy Cohen , [+] Testified before the House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on November 30, 2023. The Committee heard testimony on the topic “Highlighting the challenges CDC faces in rebuilding public trust during a respiratory illness season.” (Photo by Vin McNamee/Getty Images) getty images

As U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths surge this month as a result of another wave of infections in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to get vaccinated. However, in its key messaging, instead of touting the vaccine’s effectiveness in reducing the risk of severe disease, the CDC falsely claimed the vaccine’s ability to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Such problematic messages could exacerbate the decline in public confidence in CDC.

COVID-19 deaths are rising again nationwide. The weekly total exceeds 2,000 for the first time since the start of the year. Over the past week, the average weekly death rate increased by 25%, while hospitalizations increased by nearly 18%.

Weekly COVID-19 deaths in the US since the start of the pandemic. CDC

With more than 1.2 million COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the last thing the US wants to see is a spike this winter.

As countermeasures, people who have tested positive, have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should be encouraged to use KN95 or N95 masks, proper ventilation in public indoor settings, and close contact with others. Avoidance of contact should be considered. Additionally, it is advisable to get vaccinated or receive an updated booster, especially for at-risk categories such as the elderly and immune-compromised people.

But the CDC’s messaging on vaccinations leaves something incomplete. This week, the agency Posted: “The only thing we want you to spread this holiday season is love and happiness. Stop the spread of #Flu, #Covid and #RSV by getting vaccinated.

While vaccination is certainly recommended as a way to reduce the chance of severe illness, it won’t do much to stop the spread of COVID-19. The suggestion that vaccines are an effective tool to prevent transmission of the coronavirus is largely false.

The message matters, especially when it comes from a public health agency that has faced criticism for years for inconsistent and sometimes inaccurate messages.

There is a lot of evidence to support the use of vaccines to reduce disease severity and death. This is exactly what the CDC should be emphasizing when it addresses the public about vaccinations and the need for boosters.

Since COVID-19 vaccines became widely available in the spring of 2021, there has been a large gap in death rates between the unvaccinated and the vaccinated.

A Commonwealth Fund study estimated that by November 2022, COVID-19 vaccines would have prevented more than 18.5 million US hospitalizations and 3.2 million deaths.

By the end of 2022, data began to show that the majority of COVID-19 deaths were among the vaccinated. But that doesn’t mean the vaccines and boosters are ineffective. absolute The number of deaths may now be higher among vaccinated individuals, but that is because there are far more vaccinated individuals than unvaccinated individuals.

it is Relative The COVID-19 death rates among the unvaccinated versus the vaccinated are relevant. These rates clearly demonstrate the effectiveness of the vaccines. It is clear, for example, from the chart below, which calculates COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people by vaccination status, that being vaccinated protects against death.

US COVID-19 weekly death rates by vaccination status. Our world in data

By early 2023, the disparity in death rates between the unvaccinated and the vaccinated decreased. The last posted data point in the graph is April 2023. We don’t have more recent data for the entire country. However, for a state like Washington we do. Variation in mortality rates and severity of disease continues. From September 14 to October 11, 2023, unvaccinated individuals in Washington state were 1.3 to 2.5 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who received at least one booster in addition to completing the primary series of two. Had received the dose. vaccination. And from October 6 to November 2, 2023, unvaccinated individuals were two to 4.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who received at least one booster dose in addition to the first two shots. Was found.

This is the kind of evidence that should be highlighted in CDC’s messaging about the importance of vaccines in the effort to prevent severe disease and death from COVID-19.