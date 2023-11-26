Three-year journey canceled just weeks before departure, after one woman sold her apartment to join the unique journey

More people are coming on cruise ships this summer. 31.5 million people are expected to go on a sea voyage this year. That would be more than the entire previous year before the pandemic.

A three-year world cruise has been canceled less than two weeks before departure.

Life at Sea Cruises’ first three-year sailings were announced in March and promised passengers spending at least $29,999 per year – a unique voyage organized by parent company, Turkey-based Mirae Cruises, which will cover 130,000 miles, 375 ports and 135 countries.

A woman named Kimberly Arizzi sold her apartment, furniture, clothes, and TV to pay for her retirement cruise, Business Insider reports.

Passengers set for the three-year voyage were informed on November 17 that the cruise had been cancelled. According to CNN, it was scheduled to depart from Amsterdam on November 30.

While the cruise has been cancelled, some passengers are still in Istanbul, where the ship was originally scheduled to depart on November 1, before the departure location was changed to Amsterdam.

The company said it would issue refunds, but in monthly installments starting in mid-December and running through the end of February.

Life at Sea Cruises offered to pay for flights and accommodations until December 1 for those staying in Istanbul.

Some passengers said they had no home to return to, as they had expected to stay on the cruise for three years.

“There are a lot of people right now who have no place to go, and some needing their money back to even plan on going — it’s not good right now,” one traveler told CNN.

The company intended to purchase the AIDAaura ship, which was retired by AIDA Cruises, part of Carnival Corp., over the summer. However, the sale took longer than anticipated and a different company, Celestial Cruises, purchased the ship.

On November 16, Kendra Holmes, former CEO of Life at Sea Cruises, who said she was not speaking on behalf of Miray Cruises, sent a recorded 15-minute video to passengers informing them that the voyage had been canceled .

About two days after Holmes sent the video, Miray Cruises owner Vedat Ugurlu admitted that the company could not afford the ship.

“Mire is not a big enough company to pay 40-50 million [dollars] for a ship,” he said, adding that while the company had made advance payments, investors “refused to support us further because of the unrest in the Middle East.”

Passengers were disappointed by this decision and the lack of notice from the cruise line.

“I’m so sad, angry and lost,” one person said. “I had planned to live an extraordinary life for the next three years of my life, and now [I have] Nothing. I am having difficulty moving forward.

Another said, “I was proud and felt brave, now I don’t trust anyone or anything. I know it will work out and life will go on, but I’m unsure of the direction.”

“I never thought I would be in this position as a senior citizen.”

Miray Cruz did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.

