Three ways to reduce your taxes in retirement

People often go into retirement thinking that their biggest expense at that stage of life will be health care.

But they (and you) might be surprised to learn that, in many cases, the real biggest expense is something different – ​​income taxes. People who aren’t prepared for the role the IRS will play in their retirement are at risk of getting a big shock – one that could have been prevented.

And the situation is likely to get worse as time goes on. To understand why income taxes may become an even more important concern for future retirees than for current retirees, you need to look at federal spending and the ever-increasing interest on the national debt. A responsible federal budget committee recently reported that, according to the latest projections from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), net interest on the national debt “will reach $10.5 trillion over the next decade.”

At some point, someone has to repay that loan. And that person will be you – an American taxpayer.

This is a big problem – one that has persisted for some time.

In 2011, David Walker, who served as Comptroller General of the United States and head of the Government Accountability Office from 1998 to 2008, said in a CNN interview, “No matter what the politicians tell you, any additional accumulation of the debt That is, no dramatic cuts in the size and role of government, basically postponed tax increases.

Around 2008, then-U.S. Representative Paul Ryan of Wisconsin asked the CBO to estimate the impact of raising marginal tax rates to pay for projected spending on Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security in the coming decades.

CBO estimated that “the tax rate for the lowest bracket would need to increase from 10% to 25%; The tax rate on income in the current 25% bracket would have to be increased to 63%; And the highest bracket’s tax rate would have to be increased from 35% to 88%. The top corporate income tax rate will also increase from 35% to 88%.”

In other words, tax rates at every level would more than double.

second part of the problem

This isn’t exactly something to be happy about, and most retirees will be in no position to absorb the blow such a tax increase would take on their annual budget.

Of course, the amount of taxes you pay affects your taxable income, and that represents the other part of the problem. In retirement, most income comes from Social Security, pensions, and withdrawals from retirement savings like a traditional IRA or 401(k). All that money is subject to tax, and it is taxed as ordinary income.

Sometimes people are surprised that Social Security is taxed at all. This isn’t always the case, but if your combined taxable income is more than $34,000 for an individual or $44,000 for a couple filing jointly, up to 85% of it may be taxable.

Something else that comes in handy here for retirees is Medicare, which people qualify for after age 65. Medicare is not free over age 65. You pay for it every month, usually by withholding an amount called IRMAA (income-related monthly adjustment amount) out of your Social Security check. But when your taxable income exceeds a certain limit, an additional surcharge applies, which can increase what you pay for Medicare each month by up to 339%. This is another reason to keep your taxable income as low as possible.

What can be done about it

But enough about the problem. The question is, what can we do about it? Here are a few suggestions:

Transfer money to a non-taxable account. If you have a traditional IRA or 401(k) account, where taxes are deferred until you start withdrawing money in retirement, you have an option. You can leave the money there, and it will be taxed at whatever rate the government sets (including required minimum distributions, or RMDs, when you turn 73), or you can start moving that money to a Roth account. Are.

You’ll pay taxes when you make the transfer, but your money will then grow tax-free, and you won’t have to pay anything in retirement when you make withdrawals. You may want to spread those transfers over several years to keep yourself from falling into a higher tax bracket.

Recognize that there are no limits on Roth conversions. Sometimes people mistakenly think there’s a limit to how much money you can convert to a Roth in a given year. This is not the case. There are limits on Roth contributions – $6,500 annually if you’re under 50; $7,500 if you’re age 50 or older. But when you’re converting from a traditional account to a Roth, there are no limits. If you want and have that much, you can convert $1 billion a year.

In the tax code, there are seven income tax brackets, and I usually recommend topping up your bracket when you do a Roth conversion, so you can get as close to the next bracket as you can without getting involved. The exception is if you’re in the 22% tax bracket. The next bracket, 24%, is such a small percentage increase that it’s OK to willingly jump to it if you want to convert more money.

Treat investments that are not taxed as ordinary income. As mentioned earlier, one disadvantage of retirement income coming from Social Security, pensions, and retirement accounts is that they are all taxed as ordinary income. But the profit you make from selling certain other investments, such as stocks, bonds and real estate, is taxed as capital gains.

Unlike ordinary income, there are only three tax brackets for capital gains tax, and one of those brackets is zero. This is correct. Absolutely no tax. Therefore, you should consider investing money in sectors that are taxed as capital gains rather than ordinary income, and ideally you would want to fall into that zero bracket.

All of this is why it’s important, as you finally approach retirement, that you start making decisions and clearing up these issues.

You want to structure your income in a way that allows you to receive the lowest possible tax rate. Accomplishing this will mean more money for you in retirement, more money for your heirs, and less money for Washington, DC.

Ronnie Blair contributed to this article.

Attendance at Kiplinger was achieved through a public relations program. The columnist received assistance from a public relations firm in preparing this article for submission to Kiplinger.com. Kiplinger was not compensated in any way.

This article was written by our associate advisor and represents his views, not those of the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check consultant records with seconds or together FINRA,

