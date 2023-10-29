The pressure of starting and growing a business can be overwhelming. Founders often work long hours in a fast-paced and high-pressure environment to make sure everything runs smoothly. But it may come at a cost – to their mental health and well-being.

According to a recent report by Startup Snapshot, The Untold Toll: The Impact of Stress on the Well-Being of Startup Founders and CEOs72% of founders reported that the entrepreneurial journey affected their mental health, with 37% suffering from anxiety, and 36% suffering from burnout.

At first glance, prioritizing personal health or putting it off for later may seem unimportant, but doing so can have an impact on both the founder and the business. From inadvertently forcing good employees to resign to impacting a company’s bottom line, burnout can prevent founders from successfully moving forward with their venture. Of course, the best way to prevent burnout before it happens is to prevent it. Here are three ways founders can avoid burnout before it impacts their health and their business.

Create a positive work culture

Having a positive work culture is important to prevent burnout. It can help reduce stress, increase productivity, and even reduce employee turnover.

Arwa Shafi, program manager at Takadam Accelerator in Saudi Arabia, believes that setting the right work culture can go a long way in helping founders achieve long-term success for their startup. By setting the right example, and providing clear roles and responsibilities, founders can have a strong support system to ease pressure at work and delegate responsibilities when needed, but it must start with them first. “Maintaining a positive work culture should be a priority for all founders, because no matter what you do, you are a role model for employees, even if you don’t want to be,” she says.

Startups known for their busy culture often work long hours and put in a lot of extra effort to succeed, but this can be detrimental to both founders and team members. She adds, “It’s OK to work hard late hours, but don’t make it a toxic culture where everyone is expected to work long hours.” “Not everyone is able to bear it, and you should also know what you can bear. Don’t push yourself or your team beyond the limits.”

One way to create a positive work culture is to emphasize collaboration, transparency, and accountability. Nadim Nagui, founder and CEO of Partment, a proptech startup that offers co-owned second homes, is trying to create the right building blocks of a strong company culture. Although a young startup with a small team, he is trying to foster an open and collaborative environment, where he and his team members can freely discuss their ideas, concerns and turn to one another for support. Can trust others.

“We are a very small team in the department and we work very closely together, so it is important to support each other,” says Nagui. “If the energy in the workplace, the culture is right, if there are common values ​​and common objectives, people can uplift and support each other. I think it becomes more difficult when you have larger organizations, so it’s important that you try to build a foundation of these cultural values ​​that can sustain a large team.”

be strong from within

It’s no secret that founders need to take care of themselves to be less susceptible to burnout. After all, they are the most important aspect of their business, especially in the early stages of a startup.

Dina El Mofty, founder of Injaz Egypt, an organization that works to promote entrepreneurial skills for youth, knows well how busy the lives of founders can be. Nonetheless, he believes that integrating healthy practices every day is essential to power through the entrepreneurial journey. “Sometimes we can lose ourselves in the busyness of our work, because as startup founders we have so many things to take care of,” she says. “We are responsible for so much, we have a load of responsibilities on our shoulders, so we almost feel guilty for taking some time out for self-care, but we don’t realize that if we integrate Without habits and practices in our lives, we are going to drown.

So, what daily habits and exercises does she suggest? Eating well, working out, meditating or journaling are some of the habits she recommends founders incorporate into their daily lives. “Even an hour in the morning to do any of these things will give you back energy, re-energize you, and better prepare you for the challenges you’re going to face in your day.”

Entrepreneurship is a rollercoaster ride. It’s full of epic highs and terrifying lows, so establishing a routine can go a long way in preparing founders for the startup journey. “You need to prepare yourself to be strong on the inside so you can handle everything on the outside,” she says.

have a support system

It is often said that entrepreneurship is a lonely journey as founders sometimes feel they have no one to talk to. Having a support system of like-minded people can be extremely beneficial for entrepreneurs, but it only works if they are honest and vulnerable with each other.

Taqdam’s Shafi advises founders to be open with each other because many share similar struggles and challenges. “Founders need to give themselves space to really open up, because they’ll be surprised at how much the other person is going through the same thing,” she says. “That’s how a support system starts, and that’s how you help each other as a community.”

For Hamzeh Ghoseh, founder of Naviatx, an auto insurance startup, having a support system helps him feel like he’s not alone, especially during tough times. “Having a support system gives me the space to open up,” he says. “It lets me know that what’s going on is normal. The frustration I feel over small things is normal. For example, when you go through tough struggles, and the way you handle them, you know that other people have made the same decision and it’s okay to get over it. What you’re going through is shared, it’s validated, and it’s addressed.”

In addition to having a support network, working with a mentor can also help founders elevate themselves and their business. In addition to being a great way to talk with someone about their struggles, mentors provide professional assistance and can support founders in realizing the startup’s vision.

While there are a myriad of ways to deal with burnout, startup founders need to proactively make a plan or create a system to support their health and well-being before burnout hits, as it will ultimately impact the success of their business. Can do.

Source: cairoscene.com