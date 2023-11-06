Three ultra-premium Dominican rum blends capture the essence of Barceló’s nectar

Only select brands can showcase the knowledge and intelligence gained from almost a century of expertise in this field. It’s during these moments that they excel, and create unique experiences for connoisseurs to delight in, such as Ron Barcelo’s Rare Blends Collection.

The flagship premium products of Barcelo Imperial Porto Cask, Barcelo Imperial Mizunara Cask, and Barcelo Imperial Maple Cask are the result of the careful blending of Ron Barcelo’s special reserves, stored for over a decade in unique oak barrels located in the Dominican Republic.

Derived from the elixir of carefully selected Dominican sugarcane juice, these extraordinary liqueurs spread exquisite aromas that delight even the most sophisticated palates, leaving an indelible mark on unforgettable evenings – creating distinctive memories that never fail to surprise. Are there.

This exquisite saga summarizes years of tireless research and expertise in perfecting these three blends, each with distinctive characteristics that invite you to explore the world in every sip, revealing their exquisite profiles and highlights the sharpness.

These characteristics are respected while being conscious of the responsibility associated with being the benchmark in a particular field. Barceló’s rum, the Dominican brand most respected in the world, is the first brand to be recognized as carbon neutral, leading the way to a brighter future – caring for the environment and a socially committed to the highest goals. Supporting local communities as a responsible company.

Embark on a journey that celebrates rarity, craftsmanship and sustainability. Enjoy the Ron Barceló Rare Blends Collection and experience the epitome of luxury and taste in every bottle, capturing the artistry of nature.

a sensory journey

1. Barceló Imperial Porto Cask: A lush purple campaign

Sipping on a glass of Barceló Imperial Porto Cask, you are transported to a lush, purple amber world, diluted into a unique elixir in tangy 10 Oporto wine barrels. The color alone is a feast for the senses, setting the stage for what is to come.

The delicate aromas of fig and wild berry jam mesmerize your senses as does the palette of fruity colours, highlighting the delectable flavors found in Porto’s culinary scene, a delightful combination of rich ingredients.

After the first taste, you will encounter marked notes of English butterscotch and dried cherries, creating a silky and sweet flavor that will linger on your palate. Porto Cask is a drink for those who want to dive into new experiential territories, who crave the thrill of an exotic taste.

2. Barceló Imperial Maple Cask: A sweet and silky canvas

Still distilled, aged in oak barrels, and finished in maple wood, Barceló Imperial Maple Cask is the rarest of the premium liqueur saga – a work of art that combines sweet and silky visuals with bold, complex flavors. As you hold the glass, you’ll notice a sleek body and long slender legs, revealing a rich oil canvas.

The Maple Cask delights adventurers with fruity and floral aromas as well as a pleasant hint of melted caramel, plums, vanilla and maple syrup. As soon as this spirit makes contact with your lips, you will experience a symphony on your palate: initially sweet, then it underlines the flavors of wood and dried fruits, ending with a long but silky impression – Champion of taste and texture.

3. Barceló Imperial Mizunara Cask: An amber landscape with intricate strokes

Barceló Imperial Mizunara Cask is a masterpiece of flavor and color. When poured into a glass, it draws moderate tears and reveals an intense amber color with a coppery sheen, resembling a sun-kissed, picturesque landscape.

Enjoy a delightful rum with a complex touch of flavor with complex notes of vanilla, sandalwood, coconut and ginger.

With beautiful toasted oak aromas, this rum is aged in Mizunara Japanese barrels. Upon opening the nose, woody and sweet sensations give rise to memories on the palate with a long, spicy and dry aftertaste reminiscent of the nuances of beautifully painted scenes.

The Ron Barceló Rare Blends Collection offers a sensory journey that blends taste with visual and olfactory experiences. Perfect for warm autumn evenings in good company, accompanied by fine cigars, aged cheeses, elegant desserts, dark chocolate and perhaps a selected piece of red meat. These rare elixirs are more than just a beverage; They are synonymous with adventure and discovery for the intrepid taste buds.

