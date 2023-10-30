Three trends reshaping the customer experience outsourcing market

The contact center space is under great pressure right now. As things stand, the status quo does not appear sustainable.

According to Deloitte Digital’s recent Global Contact Center Survey, business process outsourcers (BPOs) play a larger role in the contact center sector, with 58% of contact center leaders reporting that they outsource at least some of their service capabilities to a BPO. However, the same research also found that this number is expected to increase to 64% over the next two years, suggesting that BPOs are set to play a growing role in how many brands choose to support their customers in the future. Are. But, more importantly, it also shows that BPOs can play a central role in helping brands overcome some of the current contact center challenges.

To understand how outsourcers are helping brands address the current challenges facing many contact centers today and how they think the contact center will evolve in the future, I recently spoke with Katherine, President of the Business Process Outsourcing Division at Spoke to Jooste and EVP & CTO John Samuel. , at CGS, a global provider of applications, enterprise learning, customer experience and outsourcing services, on my podcast.

Jooste and Samuel agreed with Deloitte’s findings and said that their own market intelligence also suggested that demand for outsourcing is only going to increase in the coming years. However, he noted that amid that growth, he also expects to see a significant level of consolidation in the BPO sector in the coming years.

three trends

getty

Jooste believes this consolidation will be driven by three key trends and together, they will fundamentally reshape the BPO industry. The first trend is the emergence of demand for next-generation services from outsourcers in areas such as generic AI, robotic process automation, process modeling, data science, and cybersecurity. The second trend is the geographic and linguistic diversity required for global and fast-growing brands, and the third trend is the increasing demand for outsourcing of increasingly complex services.

This is already happening across CGS’s own portfolio. For example, Jooste and Samuel cite a market-leading technology client that specializes in security services and handles all of its sales, professional services, technical support, all levels of its customer service, and all of its back office functions. Trusts CGS. This allows their customers to focus on their core offering: security offerings.

However, the customer also expects the CGS to deliver value through innovation. This has meant that CGS has had to disrupt their own business at times, where they have been able to implement automation or improve process efficiency which has helped reduce customer support volumes. This has had a financial impact on CGS, but to make this work, they are focused on playing the long game, relying on the idea that if their client’s brand continues to grow and they continue to help it succeed. If they are, they will move ahead. ,

CGS is not alone in this regard. New and fast-growing players like Horatio CX are seeing the same demand from their customers and offering the same flexibility.

These trends are likely to prove challenging for the large number of different players in the BPO sector. For many smaller players, while they may have the entrepreneurial appetite to embrace this change, they do not have the breadth of capabilities required nor the financial resources needed to invest in or adjust to this change. Furthermore, things are not going to be easy for some of the larger players either, especially those that have not invested in next-generation capabilities or have been resting on their laurels in recent years and are looking for healthy profits and growth. Enjoying.

However, what these trends are doing is leading to a new and emerging commercial model, which is not just about volumes and seats, but about the value that the outsourcer is delivering and creating. . To be successful, outsourcers will need to adopt a partnership approach rather than a purely commercial and contractual nature and one that is aligned around strategic values ​​and common goals rather than being governed solely by financial metrics.

For brands that want to identify and select a partner to capitalize on these trends, Jooste suggests that “It all comes down to core values. When you choose a partner, it is much like entering into a marriage. There will be obstacles on the way. So, make sure your values ​​are aligned, as this will help you deal with the challenges ahead. Samuel goes further on this and says that brands should “partner with companies that are like you, respect you and can enhance your brand.” But, also make sure they can do something new with you. Don’t hire a company that follows some strict guidelines contained in its scope of work (SOW). Ask: Can they do something new? Can they move you forward? Could they really be a great partner for you and your brand?

This is great advice.

But, the bigger question here is: Will the move toward a different type of outsourced relationship help address some of the key challenges facing contact centers?

Only time will tell.

However, I know I would prefer to face the challenges that come with a partner rather than a generic service provider who may hesitate to do the right or better thing, especially if it comes at a cost to them.

Source: www.forbes.com