Three things to know about the White House executive order on AI

According to the White House, the goal of the order is to improve “AI safety and security.” It also includes a requirement that developers share security testing results for new AI models with the US government if testing shows the technology could pose a threat to national security. It is a surprise move that invokes the Defense Production Act, which is typically used during national emergencies.

The executive order carries forward voluntary requirements for an AI policy that the White House set out back in August, though it lacks specifics on how to enforce the rules. Executive orders are also at risk of being overturned at any time by a future president, and they lack the validity of congressional legislation on AI, which seems unlikely in the short term.

“Congress is deeply polarized and dysfunctional to such an extent that the chances of enacting any meaningful AI legislation in the near future are very slim,” says Anu Bradford, a Columbia University law professor who specializes in digital regulation.

Still, AI experts hailed the order as an important step forward, especially thanks to its focus on watermarking and the standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). However, others argue that this is not enough to protect people from immediate harm caused by AI.

Here are the three most important things you need to know about the executive order and its impact.

What are the new rules regarding labeling AI-generated content?

A White House executive order requires the Commerce Department to develop guidance for labeling AI-generated content. AI companies will use this guidance to develop labeling and watermarking tools that the White House hopes federal agencies will adopt. According to a White House fact sheet, “Federal agencies will use these tools to make it easier for Americans to know that communications they receive from their government are authentic – and set an example for the private sector and governments around the world.” do.” Shared over the weekend.

The hope is that labeling the provenance of text, audio and visual content will make it easier for us to know what has been created using AI online. These types of tools are widely proposed as solutions to AI-enabled problems like deepfakes and disinformation, and in a voluntary pledge announced by the White House in August, leading AI companies like Google and OpenAI have agreed to develop such technologies. I promised.

Source: www.technologyreview.com