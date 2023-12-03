Three takeaways from No. 12 Kentucky basketball's loss to UNC Wilmington

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 80-73 upset loss to UNC Wilmington on Saturday at Rupp Arena:

1. These young wild cats are actually humans

After Tuesday, everyone was jumping up and down to pat the little kids on the back. These young Kentucky Wildcats. These are the same young Kentucky Wildcats who defeated No. 8-ranked Miami 95-73 in the ACC/SEC Shootout. These were the same young Kentucky Wildcats who were off to a great 6-1 start.

Then on Saturday, it was the same Wildcat, not the young Wildcat, with veteran Trey Mitchell saying, “We’re human.”

To a man, the Cats said they are ready to play Saturday against a 5-2 UNC Wilmington team from the Colonial Athletic Conference that was ranked 145th in the KenPom efficiency rankings — UK was 11th — and East Carolina at 74. Had lost by -66. Thursday night, less than 48 hours earlier, the Seahawks took the stage in form.

But the cats didn’t seem ready. They did not play prepared. They trailed 13–4 out of the gate, forcing John Calipari to call a timeout with 15:01 remaining in the first half. They trailed 41–33 at halftime. Even when they finally took a 48–46 lead with 15:36 remaining in the second half and extended it to 55–49 at the 12:49 mark, they held UNCW on a 13–1 run. Responded with. After that the visitors never went back.

“I thought everyone was ready to play,” Edou Thiero said afterward.

Thinking you’re ready is one thing. Actually being prepared is another matter. Saturday’s result was a tough lesson for this young group of humans. But it is also a valuable one. The next testing question is how they respond in Penn’s next game on Saturday vs. Penn in Philadelphia.

Kentucky’s Trey Mitchell (4), pictured with Rob Dillingham (0) and Edou Thiero (3), said after Saturday’s loss: “We’re human beings.”

2. Offensive excellence hid defensive shortcomings

En route to that 6–1 record, Calipari’s Cats were ranked No. 3 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency. He was third nationally in three-point field goal percentage (42.6), first in turnover percentage (10.9) and third in effective field goal percentage (60.7). He had shot 52 percent or better from the field in each of his last four games.

According to Mr. Pomeroy, those gaudy statistics hid the fact that Kentucky ranked just 57th in adjusted defensive efficiency. UK was 161st in defending three-point shots, 117th in defending two-point attempts and 87th in forcing turnovers.

Those numbers came back to haunt the Cats on Saturday. Wilmington made 11 of 31 three-pointers for 35.5 percent. They only turned the ball over 12 times. And time after time they got the ball right to the Cats on straight-line drives for big buckets.

“It was St. Joe’s again where we couldn’t say anything in front of the ball,” Calipari said, referencing Kentucky’s 96–88 overtime win over St. Joseph’s on November 20.

There was a difference in that game. Kentucky shot 51.6 percent from the floor that night, compared to 40.7 on Saturday. Kentucky was 12 of 25 from beyond the arc against the Hawks. Against the Seahawks he was 5 of 17 from three.

And when Kentucky cut UNCW’s lead to 70–66 with 2:45 remaining, head coach Takayo Siddle told his team to drive the ball one-on-one against the UK defense. The result was either a basket or a free throw. And a celebration in the visitors’ locker room.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari as the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team loses 73-80 to UNC Wilmington at Central Bank Center Rupp Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Lexington, Ky.

3. Needs healthy DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw

Aaron Bradshaw made his UK debut on Saturday. The 7-foot-1 player played in his first game since suffering a foot injury in the McDonald’s All-Star Game in the spring. The New Jersey native eased into it. He scored three points, grabbed two rebounds and blocked one shot in 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, starting point guard DJ Wagner missed his first game. Wagner sat out Saturday after getting injured in the first half of the Miami game. Regarding his injury status, Kaipari said, “I don’t have any news about DJ.”

He was released. The Cats had nine or fewer turnovers in six of their first seven games. He had nine strikes in the first half on Saturday. He had 13 turnovers compared to 14 assists in the game. This was well below their normal aid-to-trade ratio.

The Cats were also held to 12 fast-break points compared to 23 against Miami. Calipari complained afterward that his team held the ball too much. “I understand our starting point guard is out, but we just didn’t play the same way,” the coach said, adding, “We were trying to play our hardest.”

In Wagner’s absence, Rob Dillingham was held to two points. The freshman recorded three assists, but was charged with four turnovers. Reed Sheppard led UK with 25 points and six assists, but they turned it over three times and had their own problems on defense in the final minutes.

UNC Wilmington stuns Kentucky in first game on new Rupp Arena court

College Basketball Finals: UNC Wilmington 80, No. 12 Kentucky 73

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s surprising 80-73 loss to UNC Wilmington

Shot chart from No. 12 Kentucky basketball’s 80-73 loss to UNC Wilmington

Box score from No. 12 Kentucky basketball’s 80-73 loss to UNC Wilmington

First scouting report: In Philly, Penn will try to spoil Justin Edwards’ homecoming

Source