Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks

Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s 17-14 loss to South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night:

1. Another disappointing defeat in a disappointing season

Mark Stoops was once the owner of South Carolina. During the 2021 season, Kentucky Coaches went 7–2 against the Gamecocks. He was 2-1 against the great Steve Spurrier, 3-1 against Will Muschamp and 1-0 against interim coach Mike Bobo. In 2021, he introduced new Carolina coach Shane Beamer to the series with UK’s seventh win in eight seasons over the Gamecocks.

That followed last season, when, without injured quarterback Will Lewis, the Cats lost 24–14 at home to Beamer’s Gamecocks. And then came Saturday night when — oh no, not again — Stoops lost 2-1 against Beamer and suffered a three-point loss to a South Carolina team it left deadlocked at 2-6 just a few weeks earlier. I went.

Stoops later said, “I’ve been doing this a long time in this league and at Kentucky and this is a very tough loss for us.” “I’m very disappointed for our players that we didn’t do a better job of putting them in a position to succeed.”

The Cats dug themselves a 10–0 hole early, then fought back to take a 14–10 lead in the third quarter. Stoops’ club then had the ball twice to increase the lead but failed. Even when South Carolina took the lead 17–14, Kentucky still had three consecutive possessions and a chance to either tie or take the lead. Instead, he punted near midfield, fumbled the ball away on a hit by quarterback Devin Leary, then turned the ball over on downs with 14 seconds remaining.

As Stoops said, “we had a lot of chances” but we couldn’t take advantage. Sound familiar? This happens this year.

And so the Cats now officially finish below .500 in the SEC for the second consecutive season at 3-5. They are 6-5 overall and have the regular season finale remaining at arch-rival Louisville.

2. Kentucky’s offense wasn’t nearly as good

Coming into Saturday night’s game, Kentucky faced a South Carolina defense that ranked 106th nationally in total defense, allowing 413.6 yards per game. The Gamecocks were 59th in rush defense at 145.2 yards per game and 124th in pass defense at 268.4 yards per game. Most importantly, South Carolina ranked 93rd in scoring defense at 28.6 points per game.

On a night when UK’s defense held South Carolina to 17 points, Kentucky scored a full 14 points. Only Vanderbilt (6six) has scored fewer points against the Gamecocks this season. Kentucky managed only 293 yards of total offense. It bowled for 171 and went on for 122. It averaged only 4.8 yards per play against a defense that allowed 5.67 yards per play.

“On the offensive side of the ball, we’re taking it. We just are,” offensive coordinator Liam Coen said afterward. “The defense did a lot for us to win this game.”

Quarterback Devin Leary was 17 of 34 for 171 yards with one touchdown and one interception. That interception was his first red zone interception of the season. It was the first turnover on the Cats’ final two drives of the first half. Dane Key took the second catch after one good run.

Many of Leary’s incompletions were deep shots to receivers that the Cats could not connect on. There were opportunities. rooting out. Reads wrong. There was a deep pass down the left sideline that Barrian Brown had a chance to make but couldn’t catch. UK’s longest pass play of the night was 20 yards.

And finally, when UK needed that field goal to tie or score a touchdown, the Cats could not make the play needed to win the game.

Since the 33-14 win over Florida on September 30, the offensive consistency and explosiveness have not been there at all. Even in the 24–3 win at Mississippi State, UK made too many mistakes on offense. The same thing happened Saturday night against a mediocre defense.

3. UK and U of L are two teams going in different directions

Kentucky has one regular season game remaining. It’s the Louisville game, in Louisville this year. It’s a rivalry game, of course, but this year it’s a rivalry game with a twist. Louisville’s trend arrow is pointing upward. way up. Kentucky’s arrow is pointing downwards.

Under new coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville clinched a berth in the ACC Championship Game with a 38-31 win at Miami on Saturday. The Cardinals are 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the ACC. They would love nothing better than ending a magical regular season by snapping a four-game losing streak to their rival.

After a 5-0 start, Kentucky has now lost five of its last six games. It was defeated by the two best teams on its schedule – 51–13 at Georgia and 49–21 at home to Alabama. It blew an early 14-0 lead in a 38-21 home loss to Missouri. The deal could not be completed in a 33–27 home loss to Tennessee. And how it lost to South Carolina for the second consecutive season.

Upsetting Louisville at L&N Stadium would take away some of the impact of what has happened this Kentucky season. It’s going to be a tough task, and given the way the Cats have played in the second half of 2023, it’s doubtful they’re up to the task. Even in rivalry games.

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Leggett (17) celebrates scoring during Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

