Three rising stars in the field of science have been declared the first winners of the Tata Transformation Prize 2023

Summary

The three scientists were selected from 169 entries by an international jury of experts renowned for their innovations in food safety, sustainability and health care.

The Tata Transformation Prize was established in 2022 by Tata Sons and The New York Academy of Sciences to support innovative technologies that address India’s most pressing challenges.

Tata Sons and the New York Academy of Sciences today announced the first winners of the Tata Transformation Prize. The award recognizes and supports visionary scientists in India who are developing innovative solutions to critical societal challenges.

The three scientists were selected from 169 entries by an international jury of experts renowned for their innovations in food safety, sustainability and health care. Each winner will receive Rs 2 crore (about US$240,000) and will be honored at a ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023. The jury included eminent scientists, physicians, technologists and engineers from six continents from various organizations including IBM Research. Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Public Health Foundation of India and UN-Habitat.

The 2023 Tata Transformation Awards winners are:

Professor Shilpi Sharma was selected by the jury for her work in engineering the soil microbiome using synthetic microbial communities called microbiome-based soil transformation (biotransformation). Plant diseases threaten crop productivity and, consequently, the global economy. Unlike conventional farming that uses agrochemicals and synthetic fertilizers, biologically modified soils have the natural ability to suppress a wide range of plant pathogens. Starting with naturally suppressive soils, Shilpi will list the active microbial players and their mechanisms of suppression of a range of phytopathogens. Their work will be the first to map the natural suppressive capacity of soils in six states of India and harness this capacity by microbiome engineering to facilitate sustainable agriculture in the country and beyond.

Professor Purnanand Gupta Sarma was selected by the jury for his successful methods of reducing polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a common plastic pollutant, using enzymes. PET is currently produced and used at unsustainable levels, leading to worldwide plastic pollution and micro-plastic contamination in air, water and soil, as well as in animals and human bodies. Only 9% percent of PET worldwide is actually recycled. GuptaSarma’s enzyme-driven strategy uses engineered thermostable enzymes and reactions to demonstrate that solid PET can be broken down into its smallest molecular building blocks with high yield and ultra-high purity to prevent the degradation of PET and virgin water. To enable recycling of plastics. Based on this proof of concept at laboratory scale, GuptaSarma will identify and improve enzymatic reagents and reactions for PET degradation and attempt to produce the best enzymes in quantities that allow pilot-scale PET-waste degradation and recycling.

Professor Anurag Singh Rathore is a healthcare pioneer who aims to reduce the manufacturing costs of biotherapeutics to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, enabling equitable access to these top-tier, expensive treatments that currently go unaffordable for 90% of the Indian population. Are out of reach. Rathod has set up a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with continuous processing that includes innovative methods for real-time process monitoring and control. Rathore’s innovation is estimated to reduce manufacturing costs by 50-75%, making best-in-class biotherapeutics for complex diseases highly affordable to the needy Indian population and positioning India at the forefront of global medical innovation.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Board, Tata Sons, said, “We are extremely pleased to announce the first group of Tata Transformation Award winners and their groundbreaking innovations, which aims to transform India’s national economy in the areas of food security, sustainability and healthcare. Problems have to be solved. , On behalf of Tata Sons, we are pleased to provide a global platform for these scientists to take their technologies from India to the rest of the world.

Nicholas Dirks, President and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences, said, “Congratulations to the first winners of the 2023 Tata Transformation Prize. From developing new soils to improve crop yields, creating ways to make vital medicines available to all, and developing technologies to tackle plastic pollution, these scientists are making significant contributions to Indian society and the world. We also thank the jury for sharing their time and expertise in reviewing the submissions in the first year of the Tata Transformation Awards.

About Tata Transformation Award

The Tata Transformation Prize was established in 2022 by Tata Sons and The New York Academy of Sciences to support innovative technologies that address India’s most pressing challenges. By recognizing and supporting the scale-up implementation of high-risk, high-reward research, the award will foster impactful innovation in scientific disciplines critical to India’s social needs and economic competitiveness. The award will leverage the extraordinary potential of scientists in India to address critical national challenges across three categories – food security, sustainability and healthcare – and generate better life quality outcomes across India and beyond. The Tata Transformation Awards recognize one winner in each category, with each winner receiving Rs 2 crore (approximately US$240,000). Click here for more information about Tata Transformation Awards.

Last updated on 09 November 2023

Source: www.telegraphindia.com