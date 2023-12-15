Three reasons why BONK price increased by 1200% in 30 days

TL;DR

Bonk’s connection with Solana (SOL)

The ever-evolving cryptocurrency sector is an interesting place where new tokens emerge frequently. Many of them fail to bring their names into the limelight, but some make a splash and attract the attention of investors.

One such asset is Bonk Inu (BONK), which exploded in price by $1,200% last month while its market capitalization crossed the $2 billion milestone.

This coin, which came to light less than a year ago, is currently the 44th largest in the entire digital asset sector. So, it would be interesting to check what is behind that amazing rally.

One possible factor could be a relationship with another major digital asset, with BONK described as “the first dog-themed memecoin on Solana.” SOL has been the top performer this year, with its price up 650% since January 1. Recently, it has crossed the $76 mark, a valuation last seen in May 2022.

coinbase listing

Another factor that could play a role in BONK’s surge is the talk coming from Coinbase. Earlier this week, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange put the asset into its experimental “Roadmap” program, hinting that it is one step away from listing it.

That official support came a day after Coinbase added BONK to its platform. Still, the marketplace warned that the offering “may be restricted in some supported jurisdictions.”

Binance may also be involved

Another crypto exchange that recently got listed on BONK is the world’s largest exchange by trading volume – Binance. As reported by CryptoPotato, the trading venue opened the following spot trading pairs: BONK/USDT, BONK/FDUSD, and BONK/TRY on December 15, with withdrawals available starting tomorrow (December 16).

Additionally, Binance intends to add Memecoin as a lendable asset to its Segregated Margin program on December 17th.

Despite the support, the marketplace warned users that the token poses “higher than normal risk, and thus will likely be subject to high price volatility.”

