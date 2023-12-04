Three reasons for the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) to increase by 10% today

TL;DR

Buoyed by the overall positive trend in the crypto market, the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw a 10% increase, with Bitcoin reaching $42,000.

SHIB’s rally may be partly due to the success of its layer-2 blockchain solution Shiberium, which recorded a dramatic increase in daily transactions, reaching 7.84 million on December 3.

SHIB’s increase in value can also be attributed to its aggressive burning program, with over 527 million tokens permanently removed from circulation due to a 1,000% increase in the burn rate in one week.

Green market and role of shibarium

The popular memecoin – Shiba Inu (SHIB) – has been one of the best performers in the cryptocurrency market over the past few days. Its price has increased by 10% on a daily basis, possibly due to three important factors.

The first appears to be an overall green wave in the industry, with most assets earning substantial profits. For one, Bitcoin (BTC) reached a 19-month high of $42,000 (according to data from CoinGecko).

Another element that could play a role in SHIB’s rally is the advancement of layer-2 blockchain solution, Shiberium.

According to recent data, total transactions on the network have reached approximately 30 million. This significant increase comes after recording multi-million daily transactions for three consecutive days.

On December 3, this figure reached 7.84 million. In comparison, the number of daily transactions ranged between 8,000 and 40,000 throughout November.

Those interested in knowing more about the purposes and specifications of the Shiberium can take a look at our dedicated video below:

SHIB burn rate is increasing

Last but not least, the rise in SHIB price can be attributed to the successful execution of the Shiba Inu combustion program. As Shiburn reveals, the rate of property destruction has increased increased There was an increase of almost 1,000% in the past week, resulting in over 527 million tokens being sent to addresses that no one could reach.

Over 1.3 billion SHIB were burned in Memecoin throughout November and nearly 1.5 billion were destroyed in October.

