Three paths towards the meaning of life

In business schools, entrepreneurship scholars generally follow one of two basic theories of how ventures start. The first, called the search theory, holds that the universe is full of opportunities, and entrepreneurs are the ones who discover and exploit them. The second is called the creation theory, and it holds that opportunities are created by the actions of entrepreneurs themselves. So either theoretically a pocket-sized computer always existed and Steve Jobs invented it and called it the iPhone, or Apple’s development-and-experimentation process created it.

This may seem like an esoteric debate, but it is actually extremely useful for anyone looking at the enterprise that matters most: life. Probably we have all at some point felt the desire to “find yourself”, to explore your essence: who you are, what your life means, what you should do with it. To find yourself, you must first decide whether you are a discovery theorist or a creation theorist at your core: does your essence already exist but you need to discover and understand it, or is it not yet Has not come into existence and you need to create it through your choices, beliefs and actions. Deciding between these two principles will give you purpose and intention – and a way to move forward with your life’s enterprise.

Figuring out which theory you support requires a little philosophy—specifically, philosophical knowledge about the relationship between your Existence and your Summary, Existence means that your existence is real, not imaginary, and usually in some physical sense. Essence is what Aristotle defined τὸ τί ἦν εἶναι‎, meaning, roughly, “that’s what was meant to be.” Your essence is your inner, expressive “you-ness” – what makes you you. YouUnlike a pencil, a goat, the person next door, or any other physical entity of which the same can be said Existence but not yours Summary,

Then again, finding yourself means understanding your essence – knowing who you are on the inside. And this is absolutely essential for well-being. Psychologists have shown in experiments that having a clear sense of your “true self” – being able to articulate who you really are, rather than leaving it only implicit in how you act – has more than a positive impact on life. Sense of meaning more strongly predicts emotion and/or higher self-esteem. Furthermore, people who can describe their true nature have a much greater understanding of the meaning of life than those who can only describe the way they function in daily life.

nobody said it was easy. Your essence is not clear, and finding yourself requires thought and effort.

“Who in the world am I?” asks Alice in Wonderland. “Ah, this is a great puzzle!” Solving that puzzle involves knowing how and where to look, which brings us back to the principles of entrepreneurship. If your essence already exists and precedes your existence, then you must discover it. And if it doesn’t exist, you should try create it.

1. Essence comes before existence.

Many people turn to religion for help answering Alice’s question, and that choice generally follows discovery theory. Many faiths insist that your essence is determined before you are born, and the task of your life is to understand and embrace it. For example, Christians and Jews believe that humans are made in the image of God, and so finding oneself means knowing God and discovering His will for one’s life.

However, not all beliefs that essence is prior to existence are religious. Take evolutionary psychology, which holds that our essence is to survive and reproduce. This set of thoughts explains why you do what you do, even when your behavior and motivations seem strange or absurd. For example, being jealous of a social-media influencer may seem silly, but being jealous of people who are richer or more beautiful—while tough on the soul—makes sense in an evolutionary context, possibly because it helps us Can motivate you to compete by trying to improve yourself. ,

2. Existence comes before essence.

Theories of essence prior to existence hold that there Is A true self to find. But what if this is not true, and we have no inner essence? This is the argument of existentialist philosophers, who instead say that we must create our essence in order to live a full and responsible life. Most famous for this ideology is Jean-Paul Sartre, who said in 1946, “We mean that man first of all exists, confronts himself, moves in the world and then defines himself. “

Lest you think that the idea of ​​self-creation is an esoteric 20th-century European concept, best entertained over filterless cigarettes and strong coffee, note that it was fully explored through the work of writers like Ralph Waldo Emerson. Kind of woven into American individualistic thinking. Emerson begins his most famous essay, “Self-Reliance”, with the Latin phrase ne te quèsiveris Excessive—“Look for nothing outside yourself.” While his Puritan precursors in New England argued that people were defined by traditions and institutions, he said these were nothing more than burdens that hindered the construction of one’s sense of self.

3. There is no point.

Of course, both theories may be wrong – there can be no such thing as an essence, neither discovered nor created. This is the argument of nihilists such as the 19th-century philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer, who writes eloquently, “Human life must be some kind of mistake.” He suggests that life has no meaning or purpose, and that seeking it is an illusion. Schopenhauer said that an honest, moral life requires accepting this fact and learning to live with it.

I believe that meaningless choice disregards the human experience (and is also an extremely non-entrepreneurial approach to life). Evidence, if not evidence, of the possible existence of something is our desire for it. As the 13th-century theologian and philosopher Thomas Aquinas said, “It is impossible for a natural will to be devoid of an object, for nature does nothing in vain.” Thirst presupposes the existence of water; The feeling of loneliness presupposes the existence of other people with the same desire for companionship. And our desire to know our essence is evidence that this essence exists or can exist.

Whichever of these philosophical perspectives speaks to you, the quest to find yourself should begin with this question: Do I believe I have an inherent essence? If not, the second question is: can I create an abstract? Different paths to self-knowledge depend on how you answer.

If the answer to the first question is yes, then the task is one of discovery. If you’re a religious person, this can be a straightforward process: Dive into your faith to find yourself. read the texts; take classes; Participate in puja. Become a student of your religion to become a student of your own essence. In this exercise, you can relate to the widely quoted words of the 13th century Persian poet Rumi: “I searched for God and found only myself. I searched myself and found only God.”

If the source of your pre-existing essence is more mysterious to you than the practice of a religion, a different journey of discovery is in order. Treat your essence with the exploratory spirit of Lewis and Clark and a hunger to see what’s around the bend. Try different things in work and life: experiment, reflect, and evaluate what your wanderings bring to your sense of meaning and purpose.

From the December 1864 issue: Meditations on the Essence of Christianity and the Religious Questions of Today

If you answer no to the first question, but yes to the second question, it means that you suspect that your essence does not already exist, but can be created. Then again, finding yourself requires an alternative approach. To create an essence, start by imagining the person you want to be – not in trivial terms, like money and possessions, but in what matters, like relationships, values, and integrity. Then understand the essence of that person in your life by behaving like that person. As I’ve discussed in previous columns, research shows that this method can enable you to take advantage of those qualities. To grow into this person, behave as if you were them – and make their essence completely yours.

But what if you answer no to both questions, either because you believe there is nothing you can do to find meaning in your life or because, like Schopenhauer, you believe that life really has no meaning. Not there? As I said above, I don’t agree with either point of view, but some people do. If you are in this situation, your path is straightforward: no need to worry, that’s it stay—at which point, you have found yourself.

After all these options, one daunting possibility remains: What if you choose a theory, but it is actually wrong? What if you believe that your essence already exists, but it doesn’t, or you believe that it doesn’t already exist, but it does—and then, either way, you chose the “wrong” strategy. Is?

The answer is: maybe it doesn’t matter,

The greatest benefit of this practice is not to get the metaphysics right, which may be impossible, but to choose a life of conscious action. I teach my business students about discovery and creation principles, not to paralyze them, but to teach them to begin their ventures with a sense of direction. The truth is that in discovery they create and in creation they discover.

So it is with life. The real danger is not that you find yourself moving too slowly or in unnecessary conflict; The point is that you never start your search.

