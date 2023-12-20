Three new commissioners, two new UVI trustees earn favorable votes from MLAs

The five individuals nominated by Governor Albert Bryan Jr. to fill key positions in the USVI are now awaiting their rubber stamp following unanimous support from all fifteen of the territory’s MPs.

After clearing the final hurdle, H. Nathalie Hodge will be the new Commissioner of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs. She received strong support from legislators and was praised for her commitment to the DLCA, as she has been employed at that agency for nearly twenty years. For his part, Senator Samuel Carrion declared, “I like it when someone is promoted internally.”

Lawmakers were also generally supportive of Dr. Lewis Peterson Jr., who was expected to serve as Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture for a second term in that position. However, Senator Franklin Johnson, who voted against his nomination before the Rules and Judiciary Committee, still has some concerns. “I had a problem with how some of the funding was spent when he was [commissioner] East. I am not doubting his ability. I also had issues with livestock that I felt were neglected.” Mr Johnson ultimately voted for Mr Peterson.

Two individuals nominated to sit on the Board of Trustees of the University of the Virgin Islands earned high praise from senators, who openly expressed confidence in their abilities to fulfill their roles. Dr. Burt Peterson, Jr. and Dr. Donna M. Christensen are now awaiting final sign off from the Governor.

Legislators also voted favorably for the nomination of Kevin McCurdy as Commissioner of the Department of Finance, but not without expressing reservations. Senator Donna Frett-Gregory, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, said that “when it comes to these nominations we have to be very careful about how we make our decisions.” They are concerned that the revenue reports for the Finance Department have not been updated since July 2023. Pointing out that the USVI is currently at the end of the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, Ms. Fright-Gregory lamented, “We have not updated yet.” Look at the revenue, but this body is being asked to sanction the credit line. How can we do this in good conscience when we cannot get the information?”

Nevertheless, she acknowledged that Mr. Curdy is a “young man” who “needs an opportunity”, and after encouraging him to “pay attention to what’s happening in the finance department”, Ms. Fright-Gregory voted in favor of his confirmation. Post.

Senator Marise James also expressed concerns about Mr McCurdy’s ability to handle the high-pressure role, although she also voted to confirm his appointment. “They need to realize that if there’s one commissioner that the legislature really trusts, it’s the finance commissioner because we have the power of the purse,” he said. Ms James called on Mr McCurdy to be “very transparent with us so we can make informed decisions.”

Senator Kenneth Gittens, who also voted “yes” on Mr. McCurdy’s nomination, warned him that “we have a lot of work to do.”

