Three major financial disadvantages for individual taxpayers

If an individual taxpayer fails to file a tax return by Tax Day, he or she will face three major financial losses that will significantly increase their tax liability.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the tax day by two months to January 31, 2024 and it is important to confirm the submission of tax returns on this day to avoid huge financial losses.

As per the Income Tax Act 2023, taxpayers do not need to apply for extension of time and you can submit your tax return anytime but you will lose the tax benefits.

Let’s discuss three major financial losses that will affect your tax amount:

No tax exemption benefit

Tax exemption on investment allowance is provided which reduces the tax liability of an individual to the extent of 15 per cent of the investment allowance or 3 per cent of taxable income, whichever is lower.

Suppose, your taxable income is Tk 600,000 and on this amount, the tax exemption will be Tk 18,000. You will lose this tax exempt amount due to failure to file taxes by tax day.

As per tax law, there are many incomes which are exempted from tax and are excluded from taxable income. Therefore you do not need to pay tax.

Suppose, a salaried individual is eligible to avail exemption on one-third of the total salary income, but the maximum limit is Tk 450,000. IT service providers also enjoy full tax exemption facilities on certain IT services.

In the above cases, they will lose this tax exemption, which means you will have to pay tax on the entire income amount.

4% monthly interest on entire tax amount

Till last year the interest rate was 2 percent but from this year it will be 4 percent on monthly basis. Even a fraction of a month will be considered as a complete month.

Suppose, if you submit tax return on 14th March 2024. So you will have to pay interest at the rate of 4 percent on your tax amount for two months.

Further, any tax paid at source or as advance tax into the Government treasury shall not be excluded from tax liability. This means that you will have to pay interest on the entire tax amount. Earlier, taxpayers could exclude the tax payment amounts as they had already been paid into the government treasury.

On one hand, you are losing out on tax exemptions and tax exemption features. On the other hand, as discussed above, you will have to pay tax at the rate of 4 percent on the entire tax amount, which will significantly impact your tax liability.

Jasim Uddin Rasel is the author of Smart Money Hacks

