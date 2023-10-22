The thyroid is a small gland in the neck found just in front of the windpipe.

One of its main functions is to produce thyroid hormones, which control your metabolism – the process of converting food into energy.

Having too much – hyperthyroidism – or too little – hypothyroidism – thyroid hormones can have a significant impact on your body. In extreme cases it cause death, increasing your risk of medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest, heart failure and stroke.

According to the British Thyroid Foundation, around one in 20 people in the UK have some kind of a thyroid problem.

However, the warning signs can be easily overlooked or confused for something else.