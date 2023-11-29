Three important changes in Oppo’s new ColorOS 14

With the introduction of ColorOS 14, Oppo brings its vision of a modern smartphone on Android 14. Here are three key areas that the China-based smartphone maker has focused on with the latest update.

updated user interface

ColorOS 13, the previous operating system version, introduced its aquamorphic design. It was conceived to simplify the cluttered user interface of older versions of ColorOS while bringing in more natural colors. ColorOS 14 evolves that design.

If you’re a fan of automatic night light on your smartphone, Oppo has extended it to all day use. You can set the phone to customize the UI’s spot color to change dynamically based on your activity. It’s a nice touch that makes the phone more in tune with what’s going on. Whether you want a phone that changes according to mood is another question. I want to lock the phone to an almost monochrome UI that remains static.

Oppo has added Aqua Dynamics to the mix. It’s a bizarre mix of various docked elements that can sit on the edge of the display (like conversation bubbles) and something that’s almost, but not quite, the dynamic island from iOS. It’s not widely supported yet, and I look forward to coming back to it in a year to see if it’ll stick as just an organizational tab or offer a more unique experience.

The Smart Sidebar has a new feature to help you share information between apps on a device, and potentially across all your devices. The File Dock is a universal clipboard-esque area for storing copied information, whether it’s text, links or images. Not only can you recall any item up to thirty days in the future, but it syncs across your Oppo smartphone and (more importantly) tablet.

I found it useful. I’m somewhat of a pack rat when it comes to information, so having a place to put bits of information suits my style. All you need to do is long press on the highlighted information and then drag it to the sidebar. Quick and practical.

OPPO continues to highlight nature and the environment through always-on-display animations. Joining the Homeland series of ColorOS 13 is Go Green AOD, which highlights your personal carbon footprint by taking five different inputs (like counting your steps) and offering the impact you can get from changes to your daily patterns. Is.

I’m not sure how much of a global impact this information could have, but it highlights individual accountability.

Time for some AI

Given Google’s push to incorporate AI into Android 14 and into the public’s consciousness, it would be no surprise to see AI present in ColorOS 14 as well. Oppo’s focus during the introduction of ColorOS has been on the use of AI in the background – there’s no doubt that AI will impact the level of applications and experiences when new hardware is introduced.

These are wrapped in Oppo’s “Trinity Engine”, three software-based tools that keep the phone’s working environment in optimal condition. You have the bizarrely titled “ROM Vitalization” that works on your device’s storage, applying compression to less frequently used files, photos, and recordings. This works on apps too. Oppo has cited savings of over 20 GB of storage space during prolonged use of the smartphone…this cannot be effectively reviewed with a few weeks of usage.

RAM vitalization is another. It looks at the user experience of switching between apps, launching apps, and running apps in the background. AI manages memory to provide a seamless experience based on personal preferences. It’s difficult to measure Oppo’s stated benefit of ten percent more fluidity of use, but running ColorOS 14 on the Oppo-supplied Find N2 Flip certainly feels smoother when moving between apps.

Finally, you have CPU optimization, and using the UI to balance power, performance, and efficiency in the CPU to maximize each area when needed, you can probably see where it’s going. The biggest benefit is going to be battery life.

Another AI-boosted feature, smart charging, also helps with battery life. The charging pattern can be adjusted based on the user’s activities, and there is a manual toggle to stop charging at 80 percent to extend battery life.

security changes

Oppo has highlighted two security features in its presentations. The first seems very much like an AI-assisted feature. Auto Pixelate works with the Screenshot system to pixelate information you wouldn’t want to publish, like avatars and names of friends in chat.

The second is an additional permission for apps accessing photos and videos; You can now set it to “Ask every time”.

ColorOS 14 UI Opposition

final thoughts

These aren’t the only new elements of ColorOS. Being based on Android 14 means that all the additional features added to the base OS are present here.

ColorOS 14 isn’t available everywhere immediately. The roll-out starts with Oppo’s Find N2 Flip and is expected to last until April 2024, with more handsets being found along the way. Given that the last public beta of ColorOS 14 includes the Find X5 series, I expect to see the X series next in line for the update. Also in that beta were some devices from the lower end of the portfolio – like Reno 10 Pro Plus, Reno 8 Pro, Oppo A77 and Oppo A57. No doubt, we will see the full release of these OS soon.

I also expect the new hardware to feature software features that aren’t part of the OS release. While the Find N2 Flip is the first handset with access to ColorOS 14, the cover screen on the locked phone doesn’t have any additional features. Presumably, when the next generation of foldables launches, Oppo will take that moment to showcase new cover screen apps.

For now, we have the foundation for 2024. This is what Oppo needs to deliver a smartphone in a year. The changes here move Oppo’s operating system away from the Android base and offer Oppo’s vision for a unique identity and mobile experience: quick access to information, having a phone that responds to you during the day and Delivering the right apps on the right side. Moment.

The real test of ColorOS comes when it comes to hardware.

