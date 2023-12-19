Three Hyundai Canada women named Automotive News Canada's 2023 Notable Champions of Diversity

Aryan Habib, Catherine Mior and Jen McCarthy have been honored among the 2023 “Notable Champions of Diversity” by Automotive News Canada.

All three are co-founding members and directors of Empowering Autos, which was a product of the Women@HACC employee resource group at Hyundai Canada.

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ – Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. proudly congratulates Aryan Habib, Jen McCarthy and Katherine Mior, who have been named among the 2023 “Notable Champions of Diversity” by leading industry outlet, Automotive News Canada. Has been done This accomplishment reflects the trio’s commendable commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion – core values ​​of Hyundai Canada’s organizational culture. Award recipients are selected by a panel of editors and journalists in the industry and honor Canadian automotive industry leaders who are committed to improving diversity, equity and inclusion within their organizations or in the broader region.

Hyundai Auto Canada’s Aryan Habib, Jen McCarthy and Catherine Mior named Notable Champions of Diversity for 2023 by Automotive News Canada (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

Habib, manager of connected vehicles and telematics business; McCarthy, national manager of public relations; and Mior, Manager of Human Resources and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, were nominated by industry members for being catalysts for change and embodying Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. In 2022, with the full support of the Hyundai Canada executive team, the trio founded Empowering Auto, an independent, federally registered non-profit organization dedicated to making the automotive industry more inclusive and representative of Canada’s diverse population. Is. The organization’s annual conference serves as a forum to raise professional profiles, create networking opportunities, and provide guidance for both women and their colleagues in the automotive sector.

“I am proud to work for a company that shares my dedication to building a more equitable and inclusive industry for our current and future generations,” Habib said. Thank you to Automotive News Canada for acknowledging our efforts, and thank you to all automotive. The professionals who helped us bring this vision to life and contribute to the success Empowering Auto Carriages has today. The growth we have experienced in two years has been impressive. It is also very gratifying to know that we are making a real difference to change and diversity. Automotive sector.”

“Fostering equal opportunities and more inclusive workplaces is a top priority for me personally and for us at Hyundai,” Mior said. “I am grateful for this recognition and for the full support of Hyundai Canada and the automotive community at large in realizing a better future for all automotive professionals in Canada.”

Habib, Mior and McCarthy are also members of the Women@HACC employee resource group, which seeks to promote women’s empowerment in the workplace through mentoring opportunities, volunteerism and professional development. Women@HACC members collaborate within the organization and surrounding community to challenge perceptions, and foster dialogue for change and empowerment of female team members, customers and partners.

McCarthy said, “It is an honor to receive this recognition alongside two of my outstanding colleagues. Together, we pioneered a vision into an industry-wide reality.” “Hyundai Canada’s leadership team trusted us to venture outside the company and create an organization and conference that brought the automotive industry together in a unique and intentional way. We are grateful for that level of support and this recognition.” “Consider yourself fortunate to have one. From Automotive News Canada – thank you.”

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Today, with more than 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the Official Automotive Partner of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the past six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Aryan Habib, Manager of Connected Vehicles and Telematics Business (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

Jane McCarthy, National Manager of Public Relations (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

Catherine Mior, Manager of Human Resources and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

Hyundai Auto Canada Corporation logo (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corporation)

