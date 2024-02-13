Three friends wanted to have a good time at an outdoor festival. His invention turned into a $43 million business.

In this ongoing series, we’re sharing advice, tips, and insights from real entrepreneurs who are engaged in the business battle on a daily basis. (Answers have been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Who are you and what is your business?

My name is Jesper Thomsen and I’m the co-founder and CEO of SOUNDBOKS (pronounced “sound-box”), a Scandinavian-based Bluetooth speaker company. Our speakers are portable, durable, and loud!

What inspired you to start this business? What was your “aha moment”?

Soundbox started with the desire of three high school friends to create the best party and campsite at Roskilde Festival, Northern Europe’s oldest and largest music and arts festival. Think of it like Burning Man meets Coachella, featuring DIY campsites, all-night parties, and a diverse mix of global bands and musicians. Long story short, I started building speakers by hand for Roskilde in 2011. (My first speaker lasted about 20 minutes before someone spilled a beer on it.) From there, I teamed up with classmates (some eventually becoming co-founders of SOUNDBOKS) to spend our summer in the fastest, most could spend more time building durable speakers than we possibly could. Let’s just say people started taking notice. In 2014, we had over 200 people who wanted to pay $800 for our handmade speakers. That’s when we knew we were onto something special. We officially launched in 2015, and we’ve been on a crazy rollercoaster ever since. We have sold over 300,000 speakers worldwide.

Credit: Soundbox

What has been your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

I would say our biggest challenge is to become the leaders our business needs while we grow and become the adults we are. It’s hard to figure out who you are as a leader when you’re still figuring out who you are as a person. Being surrounded by supportive board members, a strong leadership coach, and employees smarter than us has helped us tremendously in this regard.

What advice would you give to entrepreneurs looking for funding?

Y-Combinator has an old saying, “If you want advice, ask for money.” If you want money, ask for advice.” I really believe this is true when it comes to early-stage funding. Our first funding came from investors we originally reached out to just for advice. Were – and when they saw that we took their advice, and consistently applied it to improve the business, they wanted to invest.

What does the word “entrepreneur” mean to you?

In short, I believe it is the person who fixes a problem or need. And if you’re good, you’re constantly resourceful in trying to solve it.

What’s the one thing that many aspiring business owners think they need, but actually don’t?

Venture funding. I think during the venture capital boom over the last fifteen years, a lot of companies that were in no way built to the growth required to support venture capital economics went ahead and raised venture capital. This weakened him, forcing him to grow his company faster than was good for it. In the end, it may have driven them to bankruptcy in the midst of a huge uptrend, when it would have been much better for them to slow down their business a bit, and then manage their decline.

Is there a particular quote or saying that you use as personal inspiration?

Leonard Cohen once said, “Act as you wish to be, and you will soon become as you act.” I think this is a great, self-improvement breakdown. Attractive way. He also once said that success is survival, which I think is a healthy way to look at life as a hardware founder in an economic downturn.

Source: www.entrepreneur.com