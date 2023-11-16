Three experiments to help ease the shortage of senior care workers

Woman in a nursing home with an aide. getty

The U.S. is desperately short of nurses, personal care aides, and other direct care workers who help older adults and young people with disabilities manage their day. Instead of tackling the problem, policymakers have, predictably, resorted to their usual partisan blame game. If you can, watch this recent House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on staffing shortages.

The minimum staffing requirements recently proposed by the federal government will never succeed without a sufficient pool of willing workers. Fundamentally fixing the problem will require more money – a lot more – as well as immigration reform, increased support for family caregivers, funding for nationwide training of paid aides, and the care we provide. Rethinking ways of doing things from top to bottom. In the current political climate, this is unlikely to happen, at least at the federal level.

But three modest, low-cost experiments can help in small ways today and point the way to bigger, long-term solutions.

Leveraging existing staff

The first two are based on the same premise: If the long-term care industry can’t recruit the hundreds of thousands of workers it needs, perhaps it can better take advantage of the workers it already has.

In other words, with better training, staff can more effectively care for residents of senior communities – a potential win for everyone in an extremely difficult environment.

resident-centered care

An idea designed by a group of creative nursing home operators under the banner of the Center for Innovation, it is built around interactive training modules that teach staff how to better provide true resident-centered care.

The program is primarily designed to instruct care workers such as nursing aides. But it is available to all employees, including maintenance, food service, nurses and administrators.

It begins with four brief online classes on topics such as supporting independence among older residents, teamwork with other staff, and better understanding the power of individual actions. Employees take these 10-15 minute sessions on their own.

Once employees complete four modules, they can continue their education through virtual, live, instructor-led sessions.

This model has been tested in Florida and Arkansas. The group says that participants who completed the program were more likely to know residents on a personal level, were more likely to agree that older adults have the right to take risks, and saw success as more than just completing a daily checklist of tasks. Less likely to be defined as accomplished.

The center is a joint venture of the Green House Project and Pioneer Network, a recent merger of groups representing nursing home and assisted living operators focused on providing tailored care to individual residents, who sometimes have to be in-person. Also called focused care.

Leveraging Maintenance Staff

The second is a demonstration project developed by LeadingAge Maryland, the state branch of a national trade group representing mostly nonprofit senior living operators.

Its goal is to train maintenance staff and property managers in 16 affordable housing communities in Baltimore City, suburban Baltimore County and rural Harford County, Maryland. They will learn about the aging process, how to respond to challenging behaviors, how to provide care targeted to the specific needs of individual residents and how to better understand the roles of their colleagues.

These staff often have regular, direct contact with residents, but communities rarely think of their roles in this way.

Project partners include Catholic Charities Senior Communities, Comprehensive Housing Assistance Incorporated, The Community Builders, CSI Support and Development, and GEDCO. All partners are LeadingEdge member organizations.

This project is being funded by two Maryland foundations and will be evaluated by the LeadingEdge LTSS Center @UMass Boston.

Housing for associates

The third idea is completely different. CareHaus Baltimore will be a small apartment building that will house 16 older adults and young people with disabilities and a site manager. When the building opens (scheduled for 2025), residents will have shared dining, fitness and art classes, physical therapy, and the like. They will pay market rent for apartments in low-income neighborhoods.

But here’s another novelty: The building will also house four salaried associates and their families. Associates will not only receive good pay and benefits, but also child care and subsidized housing in the building. This can be a powerful recruiting tool for direct care workers in a competitive marketplace.

The Baltimore project is a prototype, with developers planning larger projects in Chicago and elsewhere. Initially, the idea is being funded by philanthropy and it remains to be seen whether it can be financially sustainable. I’ll write more about this and other creative housing ideas for older adults in future columns.

None of these three models will fix the real problem – nursing facilities and seniors desperately need more staff to care for their residents. But by making better use of the staff they have and giving them valuable incentives, these facilities may be able to improve the care they provide for their residents.