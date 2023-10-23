Three Essential Traits of a Modern Healthcare CIO

New Mindset and New Results – Road Sign Message

As we move into 2024, CEOs rank technology as their top strategic priority. Yet, many healthcare organizations have introduced roles such as chief data officer, chief digital officer, chief transformation officer, and chief innovation officer, leading to an overlap. CIOs include words like digital, data, technology, or transformation in their titles to highlight their leadership in organizational change, creating the CDIO or CIDO acronyms. Do we need these new roles and additional titles, or should CIOs just do their jobs?

As we enter 2024, here are three traits of the modern health care CIO.

lifelong learner

CIOs should actively embrace lifelong learning to promote their career growth. They devote significant time annually to teaching and participating in advanced courses, workshops and seminars. They read the latest research articles and case studies, attend webinars and connect with industry experts to stay updated. By continually acquiring new skills and knowledge, the CIO increases his or her expertise and promotes innovation and progress in his or her organization. Her commitment to learning inspires her team and highlights the importance of continued professional development in the rapidly evolving field of health care technology.

Aaron Miri, chief information and digital officer at Baptist Healthcare in Jacksonville, is active in the industry and said, “I am excited about the next generation of health IT professionals and I saw it firsthand while teaching the CHIME CIO Boot Camp. I would say That distinguishing characteristic is the hunger from the next generation to learn more and do more. However, as the population grows we need to accelerate the growth of hundreds of future leaders to thousands to meet future demand. In the end the “There will be no substitute for hard work and a hunger to learn. Healthcare will reward future talent based on those qualities and embrace the Silicon Valley mentality of adopting rapid change.”

Decode the buzzword

The role of the health care CIO extends beyond traditional technology leadership. The next generation healthcare CIO must efficiently translate complex solutions to senior leaders, ensuring clarity and alignment with organizational goals. Additionally, they must deeply understand how different solutions integrate as these solutions drive patient care workflows. The CIO becomes an essential bridge between technology and strategy, leading change management in technology implementation, facilitating seamless transitions and fostering innovation in healthcare delivery.

Chanie Cordero, chief information officer at Brooke Army Medical Center, agrees and says, “I think my superpower has always been being able to take shiny things and explain it in a way that non-technical people can understand. When they asked me about the cloud, I used to joke that it was all someone else’s computer.”

master the basics

Let’s be honest about the life of a health care CIO. Most CIOs spend time on operational technology issues, problems, and crises. Healthcare CIOs often discuss disruption and innovation but formulate strategies only when infrastructure, applications, and cloud vendors function flawlessly. Unfortunately, daily IT operations often overshadow strategy.

CIOs need to dig deep and understand all the technology details down to the basics. Leaders can discuss strategy and digital leadership all year long, but at the end of the day, the essence lies in core technology and making sure everything works properly.

Once healthcare CIOs become adept at the operational aspects of their department, they can focus on strategic initiatives that rank higher on the CEO’s priority list.

Chief Digital and Information Officer Zafar Choudhary said: “The next generation CIO will need to possess a unique blend of strategic vision and business acumen, be an innovation catalyst, use data to drive decisions, have agility, adaptability and Must demonstrate political acumen, maintain excellent collaboration and communication skills, have a deep understanding of cyber security, demonstrate emotional intelligence, be comfortable with ambiguity and be able to make decisions under uncertainty.”

In conclusion, the role of the healthcare CIO is evolving dramatically. Today’s CIOs need to prioritize lifelong learning, master the art of managing their IT departments, and help organizations differentiate truly innovative solutions from current trends. Adaptability and foresight are essential strengths of a modern CIO in this changing landscape.

Source: www.forbes.com