Three Egyptian startups awarded grants to support women entrepreneurs

Three Egyptian startups have been recognized for their innovative ideas and awarded grants to support women entrepreneurs. The She’s Next competition, organized by Visa and Commercial International Bank (CIB), aims to promote the digitalization of women-owned businesses in Egypt. With over 4,000 applicants vying for the top awards, Hadir Shalabi, Salma Tammam and Nihaal Ali emerged as winners.

Green fashion founder Hadir Shalabi impressed the judges with her sustainable fashion brand. They received a grant of US$10,000, which will help them grow their business and make a positive impact on the environment.

Salma Tammam, founder of innovative healthcare startup Reme-D, was also awarded US$10,000. His company aims to revolutionize the way healthcare is provided in Egypt, making them more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Nihaal Ali, founder of online financial advisory platform Fincart, was recognized for his contribution in empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions. With the grant funds, Nihaal plans to expand its services and reach a wider audience.

In addition to the grant, winners will receive one year of business coaching from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). This support will be helpful in helping entrepreneurs overcome various challenges and accelerate the growth of their business.

Leila Serhan, Visa senior vice president and group country manager for North Africa, the Levant and Pakistan (NALP) region, expressed her appreciation for the winners, emphasizing the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs. She highlighted the need for access to capital, mentorship and a strong digital infrastructure to promote the growth and scalability of women-led businesses.

The She’s Next competition serves as a platform to support and celebrate the remarkable achievements of female entrepreneurs in Egypt. By providing financial support and guidance, Visa and CIB are paving the way for a more inclusive and digital future for women in business.

