Three convicted of 'sadistic' murder of woman who was tortured, starved and beaten to death

Shakira Spencer suffered a horrific death (PA Media)

Two women and a man have been found guilty of the murder of a vulnerable woman who was tortured, starved and beaten to death.

Shakira Spencer died after falling under the influence of her former neighbor Ashana Studholme, 38, her boyfriend Shawn Pendlebury, 26, and their friend Lisa Richardson, 44.

The Old Bailey was told that the west London defendants “treated him like a slave”, scorched his feet and fed him only ketchup from sachets.

Jurors heard that the 35-year-old woman had gone from a “beautiful, happy, healthy” size 16 to a “grim and skeletal” size six shortly before her death.

Last September, her badly decomposed body was found after neighbors noticed maggots crawling out of her flat in Ealing, west London.

All three defendants had denied murder and preventing Ms Spencer’s lawful burial.

On Monday, a jury found all three defendants guilty of both charges against them, and Pendlebury reacted by clapping and walking out of the courtroom.

Earlier, jurors had heard how Ms Spencer had been subdued and dominated by Studholme and Richardson to the extent that she was under their “complete control”.

It was claimed that she was kept in isolation for several months, prostituted and robbed of her self-esteem and economic status.

He was woken up early in the morning to clean the defendants’ houses and sent to work in the shops.

Prosecutor Alison Hunter Casey said: “At the beginning of 2021 Shakira Spencer was a healthy – even voluptuous – size 16 weighing approximately 74kg (11st 9lb).

“By July 2022, Shakira Spencer was just skin and bones. Thin and skeletal, bruised from head to toe, with hollow black eyes. She was barely a size six in images taken by the defendants just before she died.

“Whatever their bottomless, cruel, sadistic motive, these three defendants tortured, tortured, starved, burned, and ultimately beat Shakira Spencer to death.”

The jury was told the abuse reached its peak on September 11 and 12 last year, when Ms Spencer was beaten “to the point of death” at Studholme’s home.

It was claimed she was bundled into the boot of Pendlebury’s borrowed Honda Civic car and driven back to her flat, where she was locked in a hallway cupboard.

Ms Hunter said snow was packed around Ms Spencer in an initial attempt to slow the disintegration.

Newspapers were carefully placed on the floor next to the bed as if Ms Spencer was reading and she died in her sleep, jurors heard.

The alternative plan of disposing of the body in a caravan was abandoned because the defendants could not afford to transport it due to the state of decomposition, it was suggested.

As part of the cover-up, the defendants cleaned the victims’ blood, bodily fluids and DNA from their homes and removed all traces of their presence from Ms Spencer’s flat.

Ms Hunter said: “It was then that neighbors noticed insects crawling under her door that police were called to Shakira’s address on Sunday 25 September 2022 and after a thorough investigation revealed in detail what they did.”

A pathologist was unable to identify how Ms Spencer died due to the poor condition of her body.

Jurors were told that a post-mortem examination found crushing injuries to her ears, lacerations to her skull and burn wounds to her legs.

Giving evidence, Pendlebury said he found Ms Spencer “in a bad way” inside a cupboard and gave her soup.

Pendlebury said he only learned Ms. Spencer had died when Studholme called him.

Richardson blamed Pendlebury for what happened, and Studholme refused to give evidence in his defence.

A lawyer for Studholme pointed to “evidence nails” that “crucified” the cases of both his co-accused.

Jurors heard that Studholme had three previous convictions for attacking women in Edinburgh and London, as well as a number of shoplifting offences.

He was also warned for neglecting a child who fell from a flat roof while playing in a paddling pool.

Pendlebury had previous convictions for drug offences, handling stolen goods and assaulting two police officers, while Richardson had a conviction for cannabis cultivation.

Following the guilty verdict, Judge Angela Rafferty Casey adjourned sentencing to a later date.

