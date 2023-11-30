Three cities of America are included in the list of most expensive cities of the world

New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco are three of the most expensive cities on the planet to live in, according to a new report.

In this year’s Economist Intelligence Unit’s Worldwide Cost of Living Report, New York is tied with Geneva for the third most expensive city on Earth.

Last year, the Big Apple tied with Singapore for the top spot in the ranking.

But according to the report, Zurich ousted New York from its top spot this year due to the strength of the Swiss franc and higher prices of groceries, household goods and groceries. The Big Apple now ranks third in the world.

Los Angeles and San Francisco, meanwhile, came in as the sixth and tenth most expensive cities on the list.

The survey was conducted between August 14 and September 2023 and used data from 173 major cities. According to the report, the inflation average was calculated excluding Kiev and Caracas.

The report found that prices of more than 200 commonly used goods and services increased by an average of 7.4 percent compared to the previous year.

This number is slightly lower than last year – when prices rose an average of 8.1 percent – ​​but still well above the trends seen between 2017 and 2021.

A decline in supply-chain issues, in part due to China lifting its COVID-19 restrictions late last year, has helped push some prices lower, according to the report.

Additionally, the surge in energy prices that was seen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also moderated, leading to a slight decline in energy prices, the report said.

Here is the full list of top 10 most expensive cities in the world:

Singapore, Singapore (ranked first)

Zurich, Switzerland (1st place)

Geneva, Switzerland (3rd place)

New York, USA (3rd place)

Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Los Angeles, US

Paris, France

Copenhagen, Denmark (ranked 8th)

Tel Aviv, Israel (8th place)

San Francisco, US

