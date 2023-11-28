Three 2025 Cardano (ADA) price predictions to watch

TL;DR

Analysts predict a significant increase in the price of the Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency, with estimates ranging from $3 to $35. Predictions are based on the global crypto market reaching $10 trillion and a significant increase in ADA’s market cap.

Notable forecasts include Lucid’s $14 target, Gambardello’s $11 forecast after the Bitcoin halving, and FieryTrading’s $35 scenario by 2025.

These optimistic projections are ambitious given ADA’s current $13 billion market cap, and depend on substantial market growth and ADA’s increased industry dominance.

ADA Poised For 3,600% Price Increase?

Despite the recent correction in the cryptocurrency market and the slight decline in the price of Cardano (ADA), some analysts remain optimistic that the asset could reach a new peak in the future. An example is X (Twitter) user Lucid, who believe that The coin has a chance to rise to $14.

He based his theory on the assumption that the global market capitalization could grow to $10 trillion, while ADA’s market capitalization could reach $500 billion:

“Cardano dominance currently stands at 1% of the $1.4 trillion industry-wide market cap! A $10 trillion blockchain industry is only a matter of time.”

Furthermore, Lucid made another less bullish prediction, claiming that ADA could reach $100 billion if its market capitalization reaches $3 billion.

It’s worth noting that the former forecast seems a bit unrealistic, considering the current $13 billion market capitalization of Cardano’s native cryptocurrency.

Top ADA Predictions

Other analysts who have previously touched on the potential future price of ADA include Dan Gambardello, founder of Crypto Capital Ventures and FieryTrading.

The former believes that the token could rise to $11 soon after the BTC halving (scheduled for April next year), while its market capitalization could rise to a staggering $400 billion. Fiery Trading was much more optimistic, envisioning ADA reaching $35 by 2025:

“Since the pattern has now been confirmed, we can take a look at the next bull-market top. Assuming that the bull-market top will occur in 2025 and ADA continues to follow this pattern, we can make the assumption that ADA will top somewhere above $35.

Those interested in finding out additional price predictions related to the Cardano coin can take a look at our latest video below:

source: cryptopotato.com