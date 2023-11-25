Threat of mergers, takeovers looms as CBN signals recapitalization of Nigerian banks

There are indications that mergers and acquisitions in the financial sector in Nigeria may soon take place after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hinted at the need to recapitalize Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Governor of the apex bank, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, had revealed that Nigerian banks do not have enough capital to meet the $1 trillion economy the current government is targeting.

To that effect, banks in the country may be forced to merge to meet the recapitalization requirements announced by the apex bank as the planned recapitalization means that the DMB will need additional capital to meet the demands of the Nigerian economy. There will be a need to collect.

Speaking at the 58th annual dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday, Cardoso said: “The administration of President Bola Tinubu is expected to achieve a $1 trillion economy in the next seven years to meet the needs of “The banks may not have any money.” of such an economy

“Achieving this important goal requires sustainable and inclusive economic growth at a much higher pace than the current level.

“Taking into account the projected economic growth, it is important for us to evaluate the adequacy of our banking industry to serve our larger economy.

“This is not just about the stability of the financial system at the present time… However, we need to ask ourselves whether Nigerian banks have the strength relative to the financial system needed to service a $1 trillion economy in the near future Will there be enough capital?

“In my opinion, the answer is no unless we take action. Therefore, we have to take difficult decisions regarding capital adequacy. As a first step, the Central Bank will direct banks to increase their capital.

According to the report, Access Bank, Zenith and UBA lead the list of top banks in the country in terms of asset size. By 2023, Access Bank of Nigeria’s assets were expected to reach approximately $33.4 billion. The country’s other major banking service providers, Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA), recorded assets of $27.4 billion and $24.3 billion respectively, figures well short of the $1tr economy targeted by the FG.

The last time Nigerian banks were recapitalized was in 2005 when the then CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, increased the banks’ capitalization to N25 billion.

That exercise saw mergers and acquisitions among several banks in the country.

By Babajide Okwo

