Threat of further Scottish school strikes ends as Unison staff accept pay deal

Industrial action which has kept thousands of children across Scotland from attending school is to end after support staff voted to accept a new pay agreement.

A long-running pay dispute has been put to rest after Unison members voted to accept an improved pay offer following strike action last month.

Unison members across all councils in Scotland voted to accept the latest proposal by a margin of 69.6% to 30.4% among those voting, and the increase will be extended until April 2023.

Unison was the last union to accept a pay deal after the Unite and GMB unions had already agreed a deal.

The dispute saw support staff at the school take strike action in October and early November (Jane Barlow/PA)

The approved proposal has a number of improvements on the rejected proposals, including a timetable for all local government workers to be paid a minimum of £15 an hour by 2026, and pushing the full deal back to April 2023, rather than some of the improvements taking place in January 2024. being done.

Last week, the union released a report showing that members working in schools are struggling to afford essential items for pupils, despite struggling with rising living costs.

Johanna Baxter, head of local government for Unison Scotland, said: “This deal is long overdue and was hard fought for by Unison members.

“Cosla needs to urgently review the bargaining process to ensure that future payment negotiations proceed swiftly and with as little disruption as possible.

“The improvements achieved by Unison in these negotiations help to address low pay and support those caught in the middle.

“Delivering a minimum wage rate of £15 an hour for all local government workers by April 2026 will go a long way to tackling low pay and will make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Refunding the entire offer to 1 April 2023 means that even those with very modest incomes are protected during the cost-of-living crisis.

“It was UNISON members who stood on the fence to fight for this better deal. It was the UNISON negotiators who brokered it.

“And it will be Unison that will fight to ensure that all the commitments involved are fully met.

“And government both locally and nationally needs to be aware that we are not going to be bullied into trusting our council staff, who expect to be paid fair wages, by a government that is fiscally blameless, “Proposing a council tax freeze puts services and jobs at risk.”

Cosla, the leading body of local authority employers, said the offer totals £500 million.

Cosla Resources spokesperson Katie Hagman said: “It is great to finally conclude this deal.

“I am delighted by today’s news that Unison members have joined their GMB and Unite colleagues in voting to accept Cosla’s strong proposal.

“Throughout this challenging process, we have listened carefully to our trade unions, met all their requests, and worked with the Scottish Government to put forward an incredibly strong half-billion pound pay package.

“For everyone in our local government workforce who are providing essential front-line services, I am delighted that the pay offer has now been accepted by all our trade union colleagues.”

