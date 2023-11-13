Threads now lets users stop their posts from appearing on Facebook and Instagram

In response to user feedback, Instagram’s Threads will now let users turn off automatic sharing of their Threads posts on other apps, including Instagram and Facebook — a move that didn’t go down well with Threads users. Hoping to gain more traction and interest in its Twitter/X rival, Meta began displaying a carousel of suggested threads on other Meta-owned apps in late August.

But many Threads users were upset that they chose by default to share their Threads posts externally, especially because their audience on Threads was vastly different from the real-life friends and family they interact with on Facebook and Twitter. Were connected on Instagram. Some even threatened to leave the threads if his posts reached his family on Facebook – an audience he sought to keep out. Others complained about the merits of the suggested threads, which often seemed “designed to get comments”, or awkward clickbait that lacked context, as some say.

By leveraging their billions of users on Instagram and Facebook, Threads can potentially further grow its user base, or re-engage lapsed users. This is an old playbook for Meta, which often leverages cross-app sharing to fuel the growth of its products, as was done for Reels, for example, as well as Messenger and Instagram in 2020. Messaging was also introduced with the introduction of cross-app communication.

Now, Meta has acknowledged those complaints with a new privacy option that allows users to turn off this automatic sharing.

From the two-dash menu at the top right of your profile page on Threads, you can browse to “Privacy” and then “Suggest posts on other apps.” Here, you are able to toggle thread sharing on Instagram and Facebook individually.

It’s worth noting that the sharing feature remains opt-out, not opt-in, and was not publicly announced by the Threads team — both signs that Meta Threads is on its way to success with the app. How far one will go to “growth hack.” , At launch, the app quickly garnered millions of users in just a few days by leveraging its built-in Instagram audience, suggesting friends when someone they know joined threads, and automatically following those people. Who you were already connected with on Instagram. As a result, Threads became the fastest app ever to reach 150 million downloads – 5.5 times faster than Pokemon Go, which held the previous record. And despite multiple reports that its momentum had slowed in the months since its July launch, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Threads had reached 100 million monthly users just three months after its launch.

