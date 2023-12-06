Thrash-metal band Megadeth launches NFT collection and metaverse community – Cryptosaurus

Famed American thrash metal band Megadeth announced a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection on December 5, giving fans exclusive access to content and physical experiences.

The band announced the NFT on social media via a post on Twitter

Introduction @megadethdigitalOur 5000-piece generic collection featuring Vic Rattlehead has been brought to life in a new way by our talented artist @thehandyLive on December 22nd, you will have the opportunity to open doors to the real and metaverse worlds alike, gaining access… pic.twitter.com/Ed9YxqCTe6 – Megadeth (@Megadeth) 5 December 2023

In addition to its digital collectibles, the band announced that NFTs will unlock both physical and digital experiences that take place in the Metaverse, including one-on-one interactions with band members.

“It’s not just a fan club; This is the community you own.”

The band and its frontman Dave Mustaine have millions of fans and have already received a positive response to the initiative. Some X users have express reaction The band’s post read, “Heavy Metal and NFTs! Sign me up!”

Cointelegraph contacted Megadeth for further comment on the collection.

Megadeth is one of the most popular heavy metal groups in the world. However, it is not the first of its genre to enter the Web3 arena. Another heavy metal sensation, Avenged Sevenfold, has also previously released NFTs to attract their online community called Deathbeats Club.

In late November, the band released tickets for the shows of their upcoming concert tour in the form of NFTs and received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans in the digital sphere.

shout out to @deathbatsclub To be the leader in NFT utility and seamless purchase of tickets. I know a lot of happy fans out there right now who are happy they bought it! #A7X3rdLeg #a7x #dbc pic.twitter.com/wYDemKrMTW – Nate (@BestBagleinTown) 29 November 2023

Showing solidarity with the merger of the Web3 music and heavy metal sectors, Avenged Sevenfold’s lead singer M. Shadows, congratulated Megadeth said in a post on their entry into the NFT sphere:

“Each project should be evaluated on the merits they deliver, not the underlying technology. Blockchain simply gives you more options and ownership. Hope to see more artists stepping up with their communities.”

are linked: Grimes’ collaboration with music platform makes 200+ AI songs available for creators

This development marks another entry into the world of Web3 by a mainstream music artist, who will be able to establish a better relationship with fans. This trend continues despite the ongoing bear market, and NFTs and the metaverse are taking a back seat to other emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

On December 5, blockchain-based music platform OtherBlock, in partnership with Recordpool, announced the upcoming release of a previously unheard demo of Michael Jackson’s first studio recording.

OtherBlock’s CEO echoed the sentiment of other major music artists entering this space, telling Cointelegraph that doing so as digital vinyl on-chain will “create stories and community around the song and keep it from becoming just a commodity.” Can be prevented.” “This makes further expansion possible.”

magazine: AI Eye: Get better results by making good use of ChatGPT, AI fake child porn debate, Amazon’s AI reviews

Source: cointelegraph.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech